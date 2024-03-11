16-year-old Quincy Wilson "thinking" of going for Olympic trials after setting high-school 400m record

American athlete Quincy Wilson recently opened up about the prospects of earning a spot in the national team for the upcoming Olympics.

Wilson took the limelight after showcasing his exceptional athletic skill earlier this month at the 2024 New Balance National Indoor Track and Field Championships. The 16-year-old clocked an impressive 45.76 seconds to secure the victory and shatter the 400m U.S. High School National record previously set by Elzie Coleman in 2004.

He left behind Jayvian Greene and Jaden Marchan, who clocked 47.21 and 47.41 seconds respectively. The Bullis sophomore achieved this historic feat by defending his title at the New Balance & Reggie Lewis Track Center in Boston, Massachusetts on March 7, 2024.

During an interview with Citius Mag, Wilson discussed the possibility of securing a spot to compete in the 4x400m relay pool at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. He expressed his intention to compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, slated from June 21 to 30.

"You know I have looked up to them for a long time but now I think it's my turn because I have come to the upper generation now," Quincy Wilson said.

"I can't wait to get, I hope I can be able to make the team and things like that because right now I was looking, I think I can, I may go to the trials this summer," he added.

The 2023 three-peat World Champion Noah Lyles, who has fixed his gaze on clinching four gold medals, including the 4x400m in the French capital, commented on Wilson's goal, saying:

"I’m here for it."

"45.7 means a lot to me" - Quincy Wilson on defending the 400m title

At the 2023 New Balance National Indoor Track and Field Championships, Quincy Wilson secured the gold medal after clocking a spectacular time of 46.67 seconds.

A year later, Quincy Wilson achieved the extraordinary feat of breaking the high school record by shaving off 0.91 seconds from last year's 400m time. Speaking to the press after clinching the win, the sophomore expressed his delight by emphasizing the importance of achieving the record.

"I just wanted to come out here and show the crowd, all my fans and everybody that I can do it and that all the doubters and all the haters. But all the fans they brought me today and I was thankful for this moment."

"45.7, I have been dreaming about this," Wilson said. "I have been watching all the races go but the 45, when the record was broken I wasn't even alive. I wasn't even thought of. And so I came out here and I was able to get my best race and 45.7 means a lot to me."