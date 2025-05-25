17-year-old and 2x U20 World Championships medalist Jake Odey-Jordan announces commitment to University of Florida

17-year-old British sprinter Jake Odey-Jordan has committed to the University of Florida. The European Indoor U-18 record holder in the 200 meters will be moving to the Gators for the class of 2026.

Odey-Jordan is an emerging British athlete and sprinter, and he won bronze at the U20 World Championship in the 200 meters in 2024. The athlete went on to win a silver medal in the 4x100-meter relay in the same championship in Lima. Odey-Jordan was also crowned the 2023-2024 Gatorade Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.

The sprinter recorded a blazing time of 20.55 seconds in the 200-meter dash this past season at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor. He became an All-American for the second time when the sprinter was placed third at Carroll's 4x100 relay.

In a recent Instagram post, Odey-Jordan confirmed his commitment to the University of Florida. The athlete's potential move is going to strengthen the Gators' roster.

"100% COMMITTED," he posted on Instagram.

Odey-Jordan was nominated by Athletics Weekly for the Best British Male Junior in October 2024. In November last year, British Athletics named him on the Olympic Futures Programme for 2025.

Jake Odey-Jordan shows glimpses of promising future

Arguably a rising sprinting star, Odey-Jordan has made huge strides this season, clinching the 200-meter title and contributing to his team in the 4x200-meter relay.

A rising star 💫@achstf sophomore @jake3kk came into the #NBNationals boys 200m final with the #2 prelim time, but he left with #1 as he took the title over Jaden Wiley in 20," Odey-Jordan shared a post from Citiusmag on Instagram while celebrating his NBNationals boys 200m final feat.

Rafiu Bakare, the head coach of Archbishop Carroll High School, recently opened up about the athlete and lauded him for his grit and tenacity.

"Jake Odey-Jordan is everything a coach could ask for. He is a phenomenally ferocious athlete who seems to find such strength deep within to overcome his competitors. Some may doubt their own resolve, but he’s the total opposite, thriving on his grit and tenacity,” Bakare told Gatorade.

Jake Odey-Jordan led the 200-meter heat at the 2024 European Athletics U18 Championships in Slovakia in July 2024, but slowed down dramatically during the final stages of the race without realizing how close his fellow competitors were to him. Odey-Jordan would eventually finish fifth with a time of 22.12 and was knocked out of the competition. The athlete held himself accountable while reflecting upon his mistake.

