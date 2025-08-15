  • home icon
  • "2026 season will not happen until obligations are met" - Michael Johnson clarifies future of Grand Slam Track amid unpaid athlete dues

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 15, 2025 15:59 GMT
Grand Slam Track - Miami - Source: Getty
Track legend Michael Johnson has shared a message regarding the future of his professional track and field league, the Grand Slam Track. The former sprinter established the league last year, and its inaugural season unfolded in April 2025. Three meets in Kingston, Miami, and Philadelphia were held over the course of the last few months; however, the league faced financial issues and low ticket sales. Many athletes are still waiting to be paid for their participation.

Michael Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time. Johnson established himself on the international stage by winning the gold medal in the 200m at the 1991 World Championships, and would go on to become a two-time Olympic champion at the 1996 Olympics. Johnson also competed on a collegiate level, running for Baylor University, where he won five NCAA titles. After retiring from the sport in 2001, he established the Grand Slam Track.

In a post on X, Johnson shared a message about the future of Grand Slam Track after their last meet in Los Angeles was cancelled.

"It is incredibly difficult to live with the reality that you've built something bigger than yourself while simultaneously feeling like you've let down the very people you set out to help."

He added by saying:

"The 2026 season will not happen until those obligations are met - and that is my #1 priority."
Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track featured several huge track and field stars, such as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Fred Kerley, and more.

Michael Johnson speaks on canceling Los Angeles meet for Grand Slam Track

Johnson at the Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty
Michael Johnson recently revealed the reason behind the fourth meet of the Grand Slam Track being canceled. In an interview with Front Office Sports Today, he said (0:07 onwards):

"We've had a very difficult season this year in addition to the fact that we've had some amazing performances and some amazing metrics that, you know, really sort of proved what we set out to prove, which was that you can coalesce an audience around this sport outside of the Olympics."
"But, it has been a very difficult season this year and for that reason, we felt like we needed to cancel LA and try to get things right with the league so that we can make it sustainable and continue with the mission."

Michael Johnson also went on to say that he is discussing with investors how to repay athletes for their efforts as soon as possible.

Edited by Rupesh
