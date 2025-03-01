3-time State champion Anthony Knox Jr. "broke down in tears" on hearing court's ruling about his suspension

Three-time state champion Anthony Knox Jr. has been allowed to compete in the upcoming regional tournament after a judge lifted his suspension. According to the wrestler’s father, Knox Jr. broke down in tears after hearing the ruling in his favor.

On February 22, the youngster was involved in a brawl in the stands during one of his matches in Camden County According to Knox Jr., he was in the stands to defend his father, who was the victim of an angry mob. While the wrestler and his family denied hurting anybody, the head of New Jersey's Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) later suspended Knox Jr, explaining that he had violated the association's sportsmanship policy as well as its "disqualification rule for leaving the bench area during an altercation."

Anthony Knox Jr., who is currently chasing a record-tying fourth State title, subsequently appealed the NJSIAA’s decision, asking a judge to temporarily lift the suspension to allow him to compete at a regional tournament. On February 28, the court ruled in Knox Jr's favor, saying:

"The Plaintiff’s order to show cause is granted. Plaintiff, Anthony Knox Jr., may compete for St. John Vianney High School as a member of the wrestling team at the NJSIAA Region 7 Wrestling Tournament and, if he prevails, the NJSIAA Wrestling State Championships, until further order of the court."

The ruling that lifted Anthony Knox Jr’s suspension came half an hour before he was supposed to weigh in for his regional tournament. The youngster’s father revealed his son's reaction to the news, saying (via FloWrestling):

"When we got the call, he broke down in tears.”

Anthony Knox Jr. reacts to the reversal of his suspension

For Anthony Knox Jr., the court's ruling in his favor gives him an opportunity to qualify for the upcoming state tournament, where he could become only the fifth wrestler in history to win four NJSIAA state titles.

Reacting to the court’s ruling in his favor, the wrestler wrote on his Instagram story:

“Anthony Knox is free. Back to the plan, this is because of YOU GUYS. I have the best fans in the world.”

Via Knox Jr.'s Instagram story (@ant.knox)

Anthony Knox Jr. has already established himself as one of the best high school wrestlers in the sport. Outside of winning three state championships, he is also a four-time winner of Who’s Number One, a three-time Super 32 titleist, and a Fargo champion. The youngster has committed to Cornell University for his collegiate career.

