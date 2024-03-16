"4-5-3-2-1"- Lindsey Vonn gives her take on the best way to buckle skiing boots

Lindsey Vonn has been very active on social media after bidding adieu to alpine skiing in 2019. The former Alpine skiing world cup champion still remains connected to skiing by sharing a lot of tips as well as her experiences with her fans.

Lindsey Vonn created history by becoming the first American woman to win a Olympic gold medal in downhill at the Winter Olympics in 2010. She asserted her dominance on the skiing circuit by winning the World Cup Overall title consecutively three times in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Vonn has been very vocal about the fact that she is an avid sports lover. She has been frequently spotted at major sporting events like the Superbowl recently. On social media, Vonn cheers on her favorite athletes and expresses her excitement before any major tournament.

Actively engaging with her fans, she answers their queries and doubts on social media as well as advocates her advice based on her experience.

The 39-year-old responded to a question about how one preferred to buckle their ski boots, with an image of a boot whose parts were labeled from 1-5 being present. Vonn said that her preferred order was "4-5-3-2-1" meaning she preferred to keep the strap of the boot as the last thing to work on, adding that it should never be tighter than the buckles.

"4-5-3-2-1. Strap is always last. You have to be able to flex the boot and your strap should never be tighter than your buckles," Lindsey Vonn tweeted.

Furthermore she answered a doubt of a fan about why she preferred to have buckle labeled 5 looser than the one labeled 4, stating that the latter was the control buckle and the former could be a little loose.

"4 is the control buckle and 5 can be a little looser but not a lot," she wrote.

Lindsey Vonn becomes a part owner of the Utah Royals

A Year In TIME

Lindsey Vonn announced on February 29 that she had decided to join and be a part of Utah's NSWL franchise. The Utah Royals is a franchise that was once a part of the NWSL from 2018 to 2020 and then suspended their operations from 2021 onwards.

Speaking about why she decided to be a part of the club, the Utah Royals released a video on their official X account.

I am of course a Utah Royals fan, but I wanted to make an announcement: I am not just a fan, I am also a part owner. I'm so excited to be supporting women and especially women in the Utah community. As someone that's been a member of the Utah community for a long time and also helping the Olympic bid for 2034, I'm so excited to have the Utah Royals back in the NWSL," she said.

Her announcement to be a part owner of the club comes at a time when the club is eyeing a comeback in the 2024 season.