"5 cheating men in women's team"- Riley Gaines reacts to a women's soccer team winning tournament with transgender players

Riley Gaines recently reacted to a women's soccer team winning a tournament with five transgender players on their side. She took to her Twitter handle to share her opinions against this news.

The Beryl-Ackroyd Cup is a soccer tournament that is hosted in north-west Sydney. The tournament consists of more than 20 teams and is held during the pre-season. Recently, the 2024 season of the event was concluded which resulted in the Flying Bats FC clinching the title after beating Macquarie Dragons 4-0 in the finals.

However, the Flying Bats FC side that played in the tournament consisted of five transgender players and Riley Gaines, an advocate for women's rights in sports, reacted to this by calling the concerned individuals "cheating men".

"5 cheating men on the women's winning team... Do you see the picture yet?"

Gaines has been an active voice on social media when it comes to the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. From time to time, she has taken steps to spread awareness among her countrymen against this injustice.

Recently, she also launched her book " Swimming Against the Current" to share her personal opinions on the participation of transgender athletes.

Riley Gaines was declared 'Problematic Woman of the Year' by podcast

Riley Gaines, 23 was recently declared the "Problematic Woman of the Year" by the Problematic Women podcast. This comes after her numerous outrages over her Twitter handle as she raises her voice for women's rights in sports.

However, this title hasn't affected Gaines much as she put up a cheeky post on her Twitter handle reacting to this news. She wrote in the caption:

"I was named 2023 Problematic Woman of the Year A badge I will wear with honor"

Gaines has been an active voice for the feminist movement ever since the 2022 NCAA Championships. It was during the 200-yard freestyle race when Gaines and Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete touched the finishing line in fifth place at the same time (1:43.40).

However, owing to the orders of the higher officials the organizing committee of the tournament had to give the fifth-place trophy to Thomas while Gaines was unfairly handed the sixth position in the race. This wrecked her sentiments and since then she has been heavily involved in media activism.

Even though she has faced immense trolls and criticism for her stance, Riley Gaines continues to strengthen her threshold upon her stance.