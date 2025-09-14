"A beautiful reminder for me" - Nikki Hiltz pens emotional message after advancing to semifinal round at World Athletics Championships

Nikki Hiltz got emotional after earning a spot in the semifinal round at the ongoing World Athletics Championships held at the National Stadium, which was renovated for the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. Hiltz earned the spot in the semifinal round of the women's 1500m event.

Ad

The American athlete competed in the second heats and clocked a time of 4:01.73 to follow Freweyni Hailu and settled in second place. After earning the spot, Hiltz looked back at the moment when they watched the Tokyo Olympics, which were held at the same venue, and remembered wanting to compete at the Games. Taking pride in their achievements since then, Hiltz opened up about their feelings and penned a heartfelt message, writing:

Ad

Trending

"In 2021, I watched the Tokyo olympics from home. I remember wanting to be an Olympian and wanting to compete in that stadium so damn bad. 4 years later, here I am. An Olympian competing in this iconic stadium in Tokyo."

"The universe only ever has three answers to everything we want: yes, not right now, or I have something far better in store for you," Hiltz added. "These championships are already a beautiful reminder for me that what's meant for you will find you when you are ready."

Ad

Screenshot of Hiltdz's Instagram story.

Hiltz competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They finished the first two rounds with a third-place finish and entered the finals. The 30-year-old settled in seventh place in the ultimate round.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz expresses joy after winning the National Championships for the sixth time at the 2025 USATF Championships

Nikki Hiltz of Team United States during the World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

Nikki Hiltz earned the spot to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo at the 2025 USATF Championships held in Eugene, Oregon. The Olympian dominated the race with 4:03.15, surpassing Sinclaire Johnson and Emily Mackay, who recorded 4:03.77 and 4:04.38, respectively. With the victory, Hiltz collected their sixth national title in the event. After the win, Hiltz expressed their joy, writing:

Ad

"This feeling never gets old! 6x National Champ in the 1500m 🇺🇸"

Hiltz added:

"I’m very proud of this one. So grateful for my people and very excited for the rest of this season! We’re just getting started fam! 🇯🇵🔜"

Hiltz will compete in the semifinal round of the 1500m at the Championships on Sunday, September 14. In the ongoing season, Hiltz also won the Brussels Diamond League with 3:55.94.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More