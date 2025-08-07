"Finally feel ready to share with world" - Nikki Hiltz makes major revelation on surgery, affirming their gender identity

Nikki Hiltz took to social media to reveal that they underwent gender top surgery, a procedure that is designed to make the chest align more with a person's gender identity. Hiltz shared that after the Paris Olympics last year, they had decided to take up the procedure, with only a few of their close friends and family being aware of it. Hiltz made the news public just a few days after the USA Championships, where they finished first in the 1500m event.Nikki Hiltz is regarded as one of the best middle-distance runners in the world, competing in the 1500m and the mile events. Hiltz gained recognition for their performances at the 2023 U.S National Championships, where they became the first openly non-binary athlete to win a national championship. They would go on to earn multiple accolades, including becoming an American record holder in the mile as well as becoming a silver medalist in the 1500m at the World Indoor Championships. Hiltz also competed at the Paris Olympics, finishing 7th in the 1500m.In a post on Instagram, Hiltz revealed that they underwent gender top surgery a month after they had gotten home from the Paris Games:&quot;Last year, exactly one month after I got home from the Olympic Games, I got top surgery. For those who may not know, top surgery is a form of gender affirming care. On Sep 13 2024 I underwent a surgical procedure to make my chest flatter so that it aligns more with my gender identity.&quot;Hiltz added:&quot;It’s been pretty special to keep this little secret to myself and my close friends and family for the past 11 months but I finally feel ready to share with the world. I’m not sharing this for validation or opinions (good or bad) because honestly I don’t care. I love my new chest and that’s all that matters&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNikki Hiltz earned a spot at the World Championships in Tokyo later this year after their first-place finish in the 1500m event at the national championships.Nikki Hiltz makes feelings known after winning 1500m at National ChampionshipsHiltz at the 2025 USA Championships - Source: GettyNikki Hiltz took to Instagram to share a message after winning the 1500m event at the USA National Championships, making them a 6-time national champion in the event. They wrote:&quot;This feeling never gets old! 6x National Champ in the 1500m 🇺🇸 I’m very proud of this one. So grateful for my people and very excited for the rest of this season! We’re just getting started fam! 🇯🇵🔜,&quot;Hiltz has had an impressive 2025 season so far, competing at the Grand Slam Track meets as well as the Prefontaine Classic.