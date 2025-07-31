"This is INSANE"- Nikki Hiltz expresses disappointment as World Athletics mandates gene test for female athletes

Nikki Hiltz recently shared their thoughts upon World Athletics imposing compulsory genetic eligibility tests for female athletes ahead of the 2025 World Championships. The event is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21, 2025, in Tokyo.

Ad

The organization has revealed that if the Y chromosome is found in the genes of the female athletes, they will not be allowed to compete in the female category of world ranking competitions. All the female athletes vying to compete at the championships will have to undergo these tests before the event. The president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, recently claimed that they are working towards improving the integrity of women's sports, and this test is one of their major steps.

Ad

Trending

This amendment did not sit right with Hiltz, who is a transgender and nonbinary athlete and specializes in the 1500m race. Shortly after the announcement of the eligibility test, Hiltz made their feelings known about the revised female category eligibility criteria by sharing a lengthy note on their Instagram story. Calling it insane, they expressed their concern, writing:

"Hey so this is INSANE. My biggest concern is if these are now the rules at the top of our sport, how will they trickle down to the lower levels? How will this affect women in the NCAA? Girls in high school? Young athletes in track and field youth programs? Will their tests also be a "harmless" cheek swab or something far more invasive?Throughout the history of sex testing, sports regulators have caused immense amounts of harm to female athletes. Implementing these tests sets a dangerous precedent. It reinforces a system where female athletes bodies are subjected to invasive surveillance," wrote Nikki Hiltz.

Ad

Hiltz's Instagram story

Adding to this, they shared another story, where they wrote about World Athletics finding solutions to real problems.

Ad

"Despite the fact that these tests are both invasive and unethical they're also NOT solving a problem that exists! SO glad we now have a solution to a made up problem. Would be so cool if world athletics could spend their time, money, energy on finding solutions to actual problems the women's category faces like banning abusive coaches or funding more doping control efforts. But no let's just find another way to monitor and control women's bodies."

Ad

Hiltz's Instagram story

Nikki Hiltz opened up about their journey since coming out as non-binary on Trans Day of Visibility, which was on March 31, 2025.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz opened up about the Supreme Court's approval of Tennessee's law banning gender transition care

In June 2025, the Supreme Court agreed with Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This decision took place after receiving a 6-3 vote, and it raised multiple questions, as 25 other states also followed suit. Following this, Nikki Hiltz expressed dismay over this decision and said that they 'hated' it.

Ad

They took to their Instagram story and penned a message, stating that they had no words to say after the ban on gender transition care. Along with this, they also expressed their anger, writing:

"I hate it here so much. To my fellow LGBTQ+ Americans I'm so sorry this is happening. I have no words. All I know is that I am angry, I am hurt, and I am determined to keep showing up and keep fighting," wrote Nikki Hiltz.

Nikki Hiltz became the first person to win five consecutive US 1500m titles in both indoor and outdoor championships, as they stood atop the podium in the 1500m after clocking a time of 4:05.76 in the 2025 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More