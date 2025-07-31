"This is INSANE"- Nikki Hiltz expresses disappointment as World Athletics mandates gene test for female athletes

Nikki Hiltz recently shared their thoughts upon World Athletics imposing compulsory genetic eligibility tests for female athletes ahead of the 2025 World Championships. The event is scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21, 2025, in Tokyo.
The organization has revealed that if the Y chromosome is found in the genes of the female athletes, they will not be allowed to compete in the female category of world ranking competitions. All the female athletes vying to compete at the championships will have to undergo these tests before the event. The president of World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, recently claimed that they are working towards improving the integrity of women's sports, and this test is one of their major steps.
This amendment did not sit right with Hiltz, who is a transgender and nonbinary athlete and specializes in the 1500m race. Shortly after the announcement of the eligibility test, Hiltz made their feelings known about the revised female category eligibility criteria by sharing a lengthy note on their Instagram story. Calling it insane, they expressed their concern, writing:
"Hey so this is INSANE. My biggest concern is if these are now the rules at the top of our sport, how will they trickle down to the lower levels? How will this affect women in the NCAA? Girls in high school? Young athletes in track and field youth programs? Will their tests also be a "harmless" cheek swab or something far more invasive?Throughout the history of sex testing, sports regulators have caused immense amounts of harm to female athletes. Implementing these tests sets a dangerous precedent. It reinforces a system where female athletes bodies are subjected to invasive surveillance," wrote Nikki Hiltz.
Adding to this, they shared another story, where they wrote about World Athletics finding solutions to real problems.
"Despite the fact that these tests are both invasive and unethical they're also NOT solving a problem that exists! SO glad we now have a solution to a made up problem. Would be so cool if world athletics could spend their time, money, energy on finding solutions to actual problems the women's category faces like banning abusive coaches or funding more doping control efforts. But no let's just find another way to monitor and control women's bodies."
Nikki Hiltz opened up about their journey since coming out as non-binary on Trans Day of Visibility, which was on March 31, 2025.
Nikki Hiltz opened up about the Supreme Court's approval of Tennessee's law banning gender transition care
In June 2025, the Supreme Court agreed with Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This decision took place after receiving a 6-3 vote, and it raised multiple questions, as 25 other states also followed suit. Following this, Nikki Hiltz expressed dismay over this decision and said that they 'hated' it.
They took to their Instagram story and penned a message, stating that they had no words to say after the ban on gender transition care. Along with this, they also expressed their anger, writing:
"I hate it here so much. To my fellow LGBTQ+ Americans I'm so sorry this is happening. I have no words. All I know is that I am angry, I am hurt, and I am determined to keep showing up and keep fighting," wrote Nikki Hiltz.
Nikki Hiltz became the first person to win five consecutive US 1500m titles in both indoor and outdoor championships, as they stood atop the podium in the 1500m after clocking a time of 4:05.76 in the 2025 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships.