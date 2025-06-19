"I hate it here so much" - Nikki Hiltz expresses disappointment as Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law banning gender transition care

Nikki Hiltz recently expressed discontent after the US Supreme Court agreed to Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth on Wednesday. Hiltz also expressed frustration at U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which announced putting a halt to The Trevor Project.

Ad

The decision to withhold gender-affirming care from transgender youth was taken by a 6-3 vote. It raises many questions, as 25 other states also follow similar laws to Tennessee’s. The Olympian expressed their despair as the 2023 law restricting minors' access to treatments such as puberty blockers was backed by the SC.

"I hate it here so much. To my fellow LGBTQ+ Americans I'm so sorry this is happening. I have no words. All I know is that I am angry, I am hurt, and I am determined to keep showing up and keep fighting."

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Hiltz's Instagram story.

Hiltz also expressed their grief at the decision to ban The Trevor Project, which provides free, specialized mental health support to LGBTQ+ youth. The helpline gives people from the community a chance to speak with counselors. Hiltz disagreed with the idea of barring the crucial helpline, stating:

Ad

"Someone explain to me why tf the government is even allowed to limit access to medically necessary care? Like why are politicians interfering in medical decisions that should be made by doctors, patients, and families?"

Screenshot of Hiltz's Instagram story.

Hiltz came out as transgender and nonbinary in March 2021.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz opens up on competing at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia after a hamstring injury scare

Nikki Hiltz during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nikki Hiltz recently opened up about competing at the Grand Slam Track Philadelphia edition after a hamstring injury scare. The Olympian reflected on navigating the challenging period and ultimately feeling ready for the race.

Ad

"It’s been crazy last week," Hiltz wrote on their social media. "I had a hamstring flare up on Monday while doing some speed development work- each day since then has tested me emotionally and physically. Luckily, we saw enough progress by Saturday morning that we decided we could line up and race. I’m so grateful for my incredible team of people around me 🫶 I’m not sure how I got so lucky."

Ad

"My measure of success had to look a little different this weekend. Just getting to the start line in one piece was a huge win," they added.

Nikki Hiltz secured third place in the 1500m after clocking 4:00.54 and seventh in the 800m (2:00.93) in Philadelphia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More