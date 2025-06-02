Grand Slam Track Philadelphia Results: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone misses Championship title, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden runs historic world lead | Day 2

After two days of intense action, Grand Slam Track Philadelphia has concluded. The event provided fans with some thrilling races as athletes clashed with each other in high-speed encounters at Franklin Field in Pennsylvania.

One of the most exciting battles of the day came in the 100m sprint for the women's short hurdles event group. After suffering a disappointing loss in the 100 mH yesterday, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was back on the track on Sunday in hopes of redemption. However, the American was outdone yet again by Jamaica's Ackera Nugent, who took the win in a time of 11.11s, relegating McLaughlin-Levrone to second place. With this, Nugent won her second Slam Champion title, having claimed the honor in Miami as well.

Another exciting sprint at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia was the 100m for the women's short sprints event group. The race saw Paris Olympics bronze-medalist Mellisa Jefferson-Wooden clock a world lead of 10.73s, which ties her for tenth on the all-time list and makes her the fifth fastest American in the sport's history. Behind her, Tamari Davis and Thelma Davies rounded out the top three, while Olympic champion Gabby Thomas was forced to settle for fourth.

Elsewhere, in the men's short sprints event group, fans were treated to yet another world lead performance. Racing in the 100m, Kenny Bednarek clocked a 9.86s, tying the world lead set by Abdul-Rasheed Samini on May 30. With this win, Bednarek went undefeated at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia to claim his third consecutive Slam Champion title.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia - Full Results from Day 2

Here are the full results from the final day of action at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia:

Men's Long Hurdles Event Group - 400m

Trevor Bassitt - 45.47 Chris Robinson - 45.62 Alison Dos Santos - 45.63 Caleb Dean - 46.01 Assinie Wilson - 46.24 Gerald Drummond - 46.37 Clement Ducos - 47.59 CJ Allen - 48.34

Women's Long Hurdles Event Group - 400m

Lina Nielson - 52.60 Jasmine Jones - 52.73 Andrenette Knight - 52.87 Rushell Clayton - 53.17 Dalilah Mohammed - 53.29 Anna Cockrell - 53.35 Ayomide Folorunso - 53.88

Shamier Little - DNS

Women's Short Distance Event Group - 800m

Diribe Welteji - 1:58.94 Georgia Hunter Bell - 1:58.99 Jessica Hull - 1:59.63 Abbey Caldwell - 2:00.57 Mary Moraa - 2:00.92 Addison Wiley - 2:00.93 Nikki Hiltz - 2:01.43 Nia Akins - 2:13.07

Men's Short Hurdles Event Group - 100m

Trey Cunningham - 10.36 Jamal Brit - 10.50 Lorenzo Ndele - 10.52 Cordell Tinch - 10.57 Eric Edwards Jr. - 10.90 Jakub Szymanski - 10.93 Freddie Crittenden - 10.96

Daniel Roberts - DNS

Women's Short Hurdles Event Group - 100m

Ackera Nugent - 11.11 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 11.21 Ditaji Kambindji - 11.41 Danielle Williams - 11.44 Tonea Marshall - 11.48 Megan Tapper - 11.52 Tia Jones - 11.66 Christina Clemons - 11.94

Men's Long Distance Event Group - 3000m

Nico Young - 8:01.03 Sam Gilman - 8:01.70 Ky Robinson - 8:01.92 Andre Coscoran - 8:02.17 Graham Blanks - 8:03.22 Edwin Kurgat - 8:04.18 Ronald Kwemoi - 8:06.03

Grant Fisher - DNS

Women's Long Sprints Event Group - 200m

Marileidy Paulino - 22.46 Isabelle Whitaker - 22.82 Jessica Gbai - 22.85 Salwa Eid Naser - 22.90 Nickisha Pryce - 22.96 Alexis Homes - 22.97 Sharlene Mawdsley - 23.24 Laviai Nielson - 23.34

Men's Long Sprints Event Group - 200m

Alexander Ogando - 20.13 Jereem Richards - 20.24 Steven Gardiner - 20.49 Mazula Samukonga - 20.56 Matthew Hudson-Smith - 20.70 Khalen McRae - 20.87 Matthew Boling - 20.87 Jevaughn Powell - 20.91

Men's Short Distance Event Group - 1500m

Josh Kerr - 3:34.44 Cole Hocker - 3:34.51 Hobbs Kessler - 3:34.91 Marco Arop - 3:35.38 Josh Joey - 3:35.45 Yared Nuguse - 3:35.59 Samuel Chapple - 3:37.33 Elliot Giles - 3:39.92

Women's Short Sprints Event Group - 100m

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden - 10.73 Tamari Davis - 11.03 Thelma Davies - 11.14 Gabby Thomas - 11.16 Dina Asher-Smith - 11.16 Celera Barnes - 11.21 Jadyn Mays - 11.25 Jenna Prandini - 11.28

Men's Short Sprints Event Group - 100m

Kenny Bednarek - 9.86 Bryan Levell - 10.02 Zharnel Hughes - 10.05 Christian Coleman - 10.12 Andre De Grasse - 10.15 Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike - 10.20 Aaron Brown - 10.20

Christian Miller - DNS

