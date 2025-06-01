Who is Ackera Nugent? All about the Jamaican athlete who beat Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Grand Slam Track

On Saturday night (May 31), Ackera Nugent pulled off a fantastic performance at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia. The Jamaican clocked a time of 12.44s to finish first in the 100m hurdles, outdoing two-time Olympic champion and 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone with ease.

Nugent has delivered consistent performances in her all three of GST appearances. In Kingston, she placed fourth in the 100mH and second in the 100m sprint. In Miami, she improved upon this, finishing third in the hurdles and first in the sprint to be crowned Slam Champion.

Now, the 23-year-old has begun her campaign at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia on strong note, winning the 100m hurdles race in a dominant fashion. As the Jamaican gears up to defend her Slam Champion title, here is everything you need to know about her.

Ackera Nugent’s family and hometown

Ackera Nugent was born on April 29, 2002 in Kingston to parents Desmon Nugent and Judeth Thomas. The Jamaican told World Athletics that she grew up in a single-parent household with her mother, and money was often an issue for her growing up.

Ackera Nugent’s Education

For her early education, Nugent studied at the Excelsior high school. The school has produced several sporting stars, including cricketers Chris Gayle and Courtney Walsh, as well as Olympians Niesha Burgher, and Nayoka Clunis.

After high school, Nugent headed to America for her collegiate education, attending Baylor University for two years, before moving to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Speaking about her collegiate journey, the hurdler told WA,

“Growing up in Jamaica was never easy. I grew up in a single-parent home, and my inspiration was to go to college. When I saw my mom crying because she did not have the money to afford my airfare, I decided that I would never put her in that position again. After passing my SATs, I arrived at college after my mom got assistance from others. I honestly didn’t enjoy college life because I was more focused on not wasting the money invested in me and, more importantly, making my mom proud.”

At the University of Arkansas, Nugent graduated with a degree in communication and media studies.

Ackera Nugent’s coach

During her collegiate career with the University of Arkansas, Nugent trained under the Razorbacks head coach Chris Johnson. In a conversation with Sportsmax.tv Johnson called Nugent a ‘special talent’, saying,

“I think everybody is going to be surprised about what she is capable of doing because she is a talent. Obviously, I have been fortunate enough to coach Janeek (Brown) and Dazsay Freeman, so three young ladies from Jamaica, all talented in their own right but this young lady is very special.”

During her time under Johnson, Nugent claimed two podium finishes at the 2021 NCAA Championships. She was also a two-time first-team NCAA All-America honoree.

Ackera Nugent's career highlights

Ackera Nugent first rose to fame in 2021, when she set a U20 World record in the 60m hurdles. Later that year, she won gold in the 100m hurdles event at the U20 World Championships, and delivered several impressive performances in the NCAA.

In 2023, Nugent further established herself as an upcoming hurdling star when she set a Jamaican national record in the 60m hurdles. A year later, the Jamaican set yet another national record, this time in the 100m hurdles, and qualified for the Paris Olympics, where she made it to the finals despite struggling with a back injury.

In 2025, Nugent won her first major international medal when she clinched bronze in the 60m hurdles at the Nanjing World Indoor Championships.

