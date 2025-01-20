Noah Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield, Rhasidat Adeleke and others react as Ackera Nugent turns up glamour in shimmery black gown

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, Rhasidat Adeleke, Taliyah Brooks, and other athletes have reacted to Ackera Nugent turning heads in a shimmery black gown. The gown also featured a cutout at the front.

The Paris Olympian accessorized the look with a black clutch. Nugent shared her appearance at the event via an Instagram post. She captioned the post:

“Ion do this often but when I do I do it fr 🖤”

Following this, many track and field stars shared their reactions to this appearance. Bromfield, who got engaged to the men's 100m Olympic gold medalist in October 2024, commented on the post, writing:

“Fine wine 🍷 ❤️❤️❤️”

The Irish sprint sensation, Rhasidat Adeleke, also joined the post’s comments, adding:

“Gorgeoussss😍😍😍😍”

Heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, who represented the USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, chimed in, writing:

“& do!!! 😍😍🔥🔥🔥”

Britton Wilson, who specializes in the 400m and 400m hurdles, also commented, saying:

“Gorgggg!!!😍😍”

Amber Anning, the 400m British record holder, also shared her reaction:

“😍😍😍,” the 24-year-old.

Screenshot of Noah Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield and others reaction. Credits - IG/ ackera.nugent

Noah Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield react to Ackera Nugent’s graduation photoshoot

Junelle Bromfield and Noah Lyles (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Noah Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield reacted to Ackera Nugent’s graduation photoshoot. For her graduation day, she wore a Nugent below-the-knee chic white dress. Nugent shared these pictures on her Instagram handle, captioning the post:

“BEAUTY is dangerous but intelligence is LETHAL. But I’m almost finished with my 4 years sentence.. GRAD-ISH 🤪”

Junelle Bromfield admired Nugent's look and congratulated her on her graduation, commenting:

“I love it congratulations”

Screenshot of Junelle Bromfield’s comment on Ackera Nugent’s post. Credits - IG/ @ackera.nugent

A few days later, Nugent expressed her gratitude to her mother for shaping her career and expressed gratitude to Baylor University and University of Arkansas’ track and field via Instagram, captioning it:

“No one hustle harder than a first Gen who is paving the way. “You will succeed in all you do, and light will shine on your path.” Job 22:28. I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude and wish my mama an early Happy Mother’s Day…Excelsior > @baylortrack > @razorbacktfxc Thank you ❤️💚!! WE OUT 👩‍🎓🎊✌🏾”

She pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies at the University of Arkansas from 2022 to 2024, after transferring from Baylor University, where she studied from 2020 to 2022.

