After defeating Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson makes feelings known about winning title at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

After besting the Olympic champion, Gabby Thomas, in the 200m dash on the third stop of the Grand Slam Track, Melissa Jefferson made her feelings known about her performance in Philadelphia at Franklin Field on May 31-June 1.

Ad

Thomas was last seen in action on May 31 in the third stop of Michael Johnson's GST in Philadelphia, where she competed in her traditional event, the 200m dash. However, the race did not pan out as expected, as she fell short of earning the title in the 200m for the first time in the league.

Thomas secured the second position after recording 22.10s in the event and was toppled by her contender, Melissa Jefferson, who registered a time of 21.99s. Following this race, the latter talked about winning the title by penning a short note on social media.

Ad

Trending

GST shared Jefferson's statement about her triumph on Instagram:

"I love @GrandSlamTrack & Philly! 200m PB, let's gooooo😤!!"

Ad

A few days before this race, Gabby Thomas competed in the 100m and 200m dashes at the second stop of GST in Miami. She fell short of claiming a podium finish in the 100m; however, she made a comeback in the 200m, having won the title after running at a blistering speed of 21.95s.

The American defeated Tamari Davis and Jefferson in this race, who were second and third, respectively.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about competing in Grand Slam Track Miami

Gabby Thomas was seen running in the 100m dash at the second stop of GST in Miami, which took place from May 2-4. The athlete faced an upset in this race, as she secured fourth place after posting a time of 10.97s. She was toppled by Melissa Jefferson, Tamari Davis, and Favour Ofili, who earned the top three places, respectively.

Ad

Even though Thomas nabbed a 200m win, she couldn't claim the GST title and the $100,000 prize, as she wrapped the event with 17 points and Jefferson with 18 points. Following this upset, Thomas opened up about her time in Miami by penning a note in an Instagram post, which carried a series of pictures from the league.

“What a Slam!!! Moved to the short sprints this time and got a win in my marquee event (200m)…but not quite the overall finish I had hoped for. Heading back to Texas with some things to work on. So so grateful for everyone who continues to support me, and I’m feeling soo good," wrote Gabby Thomas.

Ad

In the first stop of GST in Jamaica, Kingston, Gabby Thomas competed in the 200m and the 400m, where she stood atop the podium in the former event and had a second-place finish in the latter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More