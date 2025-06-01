After defeating Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson makes feelings known about winning title at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia

After besting the Olympic champion, Gabby Thomas, in the 200m dash on the third stop of the Grand Slam Track, Melissa Jefferson made her feelings known about her performance in Philadelphia at Franklin Field on May 31-June 1.
Thomas was last seen in action on May 31 in the third stop of Michael Johnson's GST in Philadelphia, where she competed in her traditional event, the 200m dash. However, the race did not pan out as expected, as she fell short of earning the title in the 200m for the first time in the league.
Thomas secured the second position after recording 22.10s in the event and was toppled by her contender, Melissa Jefferson, who registered a time of 21.99s. Following this race, the latter talked about winning the title by penning a short note on social media.
GST shared Jefferson's statement about her triumph on Instagram:
"I love @GrandSlamTrack & Philly! 200m PB, let's gooooo😤!!"
A few days before this race, Gabby Thomas competed in the 100m and 200m dashes at the second stop of GST in Miami. She fell short of claiming a podium finish in the 100m; however, she made a comeback in the 200m, having won the title after running at a blistering speed of 21.95s.
The American defeated Tamari Davis and Jefferson in this race, who were second and third, respectively.
Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about competing in Grand Slam Track Miami
Gabby Thomas was seen running in the 100m dash at the second stop of GST in Miami, which took place from May 2-4. The athlete faced an upset in this race, as she secured fourth place after posting a time of 10.97s. She was toppled by Melissa Jefferson, Tamari Davis, and Favour Ofili, who earned the top three places, respectively.
Even though Thomas nabbed a 200m win, she couldn't claim the GST title and the $100,000 prize, as she wrapped the event with 17 points and Jefferson with 18 points. Following this upset, Thomas opened up about her time in Miami by penning a note in an Instagram post, which carried a series of pictures from the league.
“What a Slam!!! Moved to the short sprints this time and got a win in my marquee event (200m)…but not quite the overall finish I had hoped for. Heading back to Texas with some things to work on. So so grateful for everyone who continues to support me, and I’m feeling soo good," wrote Gabby Thomas.
In the first stop of GST in Jamaica, Kingston, Gabby Thomas competed in the 200m and the 400m, where she stood atop the podium in the former event and had a second-place finish in the latter.