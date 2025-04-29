Transgender athlete Nikki Hiltz takes a dig at haters, reveals what 'truly' keeps them up at night

Nikki Hiltz recently mentioned the kind of messages they receive from haters. Along with this, the athlete also made a hilarious statement and revealed what really keeps them awake at night.

Ad

Hiltz made their 2025 debut by competing at the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track in April 2025. They ran in the 800m and stood atop the podium, clocking 1:58:23. Along with this, they earned a third-place finish in the 1500m event. They are currently preparing for their upcoming races of the 2025 track season.

Amid this, they recently opened up about the hate they receive online. Slamming the haters, they wrote on their Instagram story that comments don't bother them. Clarifying several accusations, such as whether they took testosterone or not, they wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Ok tiny rant but hear me out: a lot of you might think my biggest opp is transphobes in my dms but at this point there's not a single thing anyone can say to me that I haven't already heard 😭 like okay. So you think I'm taking testosterone. I'm not. You think I'm a mediocre man taking away trophies from women. I'm not," wrote Nikki Hiltz.

Ad

Opening up about what truly keeps them up at night, they spoke about facing the pace light while running on the track, and wrote:

"But anyways if you want to know what TRULY keeps me up at night.. I'll tell you.. it's the damn rabbits and pace lights in track and field. Someone vs a set of pacing lights is my all time least favorite race to watch. That's it. Thanks for coming to my ted talk."

Ad

Hiltz’s Instagram story

Nikki Hiltz will next be seen competing in the second stop of the Grand Slam Track, slated for May 2-4, at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar.

Ad

Nikki Hiltz gave a wholesome reaction to Yared Nuguse coming out as queer

American middle-distance runner Yared Nuguse recently came out of the closet by sharing an adorable post with his boyfriend, Julian Falco. He shared a bunch of cute pictures with him on Instagram on their one-year anniversary, showcasing the moments they spent together. The post's caption read:

Ad

"Introducing my boyfriend, Julian. Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love 💛 (Don’t act so surprised)" wrote Nuguse.

Ad

This post caught the attention of Nikki Hiltz, who extended their support to the couple by dropping a sweet reaction. They reshared the above post on their Instagram story, penning a note that stated that representation like this helps them feel less alone.

"We loveeeee to see it🌈 SO happy for @yaredthegoose! Even though I've been out for years now, representation like this still helps me. It makes me feel less alone and I know it does for so many others as well," wrote Nikki Hiltz.

The athlete also received support from American long-jump athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall on clarifying what 'non-binary' means.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More