"Representation like this still helps me"- Transgender Athlete Nikki Hiltz reacts as Yared Nuguse hard launches his relationship with boyfriend

Nikki Hiltz made her feelings known about the American middle-distance runner, Yared Nuguse, hard launching his relationship with his boyfriend. The former came out as non-binary in 2021.

Nuguse recently shared a picture with his boyfriend, Julian Falco, coming out as queer. He shared a bunch of adorable pictures with him, where they were seen striking cute poses while spending quality time with each other. Celebrating his one-year anniversary with Falco, the athlete added a caption that read:

"Introducing my boyfriend, Julian. Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love 💛 (Don’t act so surprised)" wrote Nuguse.

This post caught the attention of the non-binary athlete, Hiltz, who extended their support towards the couple by sharing the aforementioned post on her Instagram story. They expressed their feelings regarding this reveal, stating that representations like this make them feel less alone. They further said that they were happy for Nuguse and wrote:

"We loveeeee to see it🌈 SO happy for @yaredthegoose! Even though I've been out for years now, representation like this still helps me. It makes me feel less alone and I know it does for so many others as well," wrote Nikki Hiltz.

Hiltz's Instagram story

In March 2022, Hiltz once revealed that her advocating for the transgender and non-binary community has been affecting her track performance.

Nikki Hiltz received support from Tara Davis-Woodhall on clarifying what non-binary means

American athlete, Hiltz- Source: Getty

Nikki Hiltz, who is a six-time NCAA Division 1 champion, came out as non-binary in 2021 and has faced multiple questions regarding this. They once shared an update on their Instagram story, educating their fans about what non-binary means. Explaining how they describe their gender, they wrote:

“To anyone who may also have a 3.5 year old who is curious/ to any new followers: nonbinary to me simply means I don't identify as a man or a woman. I exist somewhere in between/ beyond those binaries. Genderfluid is another term I've often used to describe my gender. I use they/them as my pronouns," wrote Nikki Hiltz.

Shortly after sharing this statement, Hiltz received support from her friend and fellow athlete, Tara Davis-Woodhall. The latter shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram story, extending support toward the former. She wrote:

“This is my friend Nikki! They're the best and you should respect them! If you don't respect them.. then GTFO MY PAGE!! I won't tolerate anything but love and respect.”

Nikki Hiltz recently issued clarification regarding their controversial opinion of competing only in the women's track and field category.

