Transgender Athlete Nikki Hiltz issues clarification regarding controversial opinion around competing only in women's track and field category

Transgender athlete Nikki Hiltz issued a clarification regarding why they compete in the women's category in track and field events. Hiltz came out as a transgender and non-binary athlete on International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021.

Nikki Hiltz boasted a successful collegiate career with the Arkansas Razorbacks before turning professional with Adidas in 2018. They made several podium finishes and won the 1500m silver at the 2024 World Indoor Championships. The 30-year-old qualified to compete at the Paris Olympic finals after earning third in the preliminary heat and semifinal heat of the 1500m event.

However, they faded to seventh in 3:56.38, losing their maiden Olympic podium bid. Months later, Nikki Hiltz signed with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, a one-of-its-kind track event scheduled to begin in April 2025.

Recently, Hiltz was questioned about the reason behind not participating in the men's category since they identify as non-binary. In response, the middle-distance runner clarified that they were assigned female at birth, so competing with women made more sense since there isn't a non-binary sports category yet.

"Hi there! Because there's no nonbinary category-hope this helps! I was also assigned female at birth and I've competed in the women's category my entire career. I'm just asking for people to use they/them pronouns when referring to me- it's really not that deep. Most decent humans can understand."

Nikki Hiltz issues clarification to a fan; Instagram - @nikkihiltz

Nikki Hiltz was the 1500m title winner at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Nikki Hiltz made their feelings known about 3000m races in the coming season

Hiltz speaking at The Sportico House at SXSW - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Toward the beginning of the 2025 season, the American record holder in the mile won the 3000m race in 8 minutes, 32.52 seconds, at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University. After recording the seventh fastest on the U.S. All-Time Indoor list, the 30-year-old revealed that they competed in the 3000m partly because of the Grand Slam Track league in April.

"That was also a reason to do a 3K. I'm going to do a lot of eights and 15s come outdoor. So it's like, why not do something a little bit longer? I'm not going to really do this again this season, but I'm super excited. I mean, it's definitely, this is like the first time I know my schedule before like April so it's fun, I'm super excited, I hope it does well," Hiltz said. (beginning 3:11)

Hiltz became an NCAA Division I All-American six times and earned bronze in the mile at the 2018 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships.

