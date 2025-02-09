"Trans community specifically, are under attack"- Nikki Hiltz makes her feelings known about President Donald Trump's latest Executive Order

Nikki Hiltz recently opened up about her thoughts on Donald Trump signing an executive order against transgender athletes. They recently competed in the Millrose Games on February 8, 2025.

Hiltz kicked off her 2025 season by competing at BU Terrier, which was held on January 31 at the Boston University's Track and Tennis Center. Following this, they participated in the Millrose Games, running in the women's Wanamaker Mile and earning a third-place finish after clocking a personal best of 4:23.50.

Amid these performances, the US president, Trump, signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from the girls and women's sports. In the post-match interview at the Millrose Games, Hiltz was asked about their thoughts on the order and how they handled it. Calling it extremely hard to handle and stating it as an 'attack' upon transgender athletes, they said:

"I think there's a lot of people struggling right now. It’s hard. The news — everyday it’s something else. A lot of minority groups, and the trans community specifically, are under attack and it sucks. There’s no other word for it. It sucks and all a lot of it's rooted in cruelty and fear and just not knowing and ignorance and like, just encourage people to educate themselves, like, there's less than ten trance off," said Nikki Hiltz.

They added:

"He's handsome isn't like out of 500 thousand athletes. Like it's a one percent of the population like this should not be the focus of an executive order in my opinion. But yeah. So it's kind of hard to heavy but I've actually never felt like more supported."

Nikki Hiltz revealed Grand Slam Track's role in her competing at the 3k event on the season opener

American runner, Nikki Hiltz - Source: Getty

Nikki Hiltz signed up with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League in October last year and has recently credited it as the reason for competing in their non-regular event. The American runner commenced their season at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic 2025, where they ran in the women's 3K event and stood atop the podium by recording 8:32.52.

Following this race, in the post-match interview, they opened up about opening the 2025 season with a non-regular event. Stating Grand Slam Track as the reason, they said:

“That was also a reason to do a 3K. I'm going to do a lot of eights and 15s come outdoor. So it's like, why not do something a little bit longer? I'm not going to really do this again this season, but I'm super excited. I mean, it's definitely, this is like the first time I know my schedule before like April so it's fun, I'm super excited, I hope it does well,”said Nikki Hiltz.

Nikki Hiltz competed in the 1500m dash at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where they earned a third-place finish in the semifinals of the event but fell short of securing a podium finish in the finals.

