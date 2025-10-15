"A dream come true"- Suni Lee emotional over off-season milestone with Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut

Suni Lee is all set to make her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway debut on October 15, 2025. She shared an emotional reaction to celebrate this off-season milestone amid her break from gymnastics, having last competed at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ad

The six-time Olympic medalist made headlines when she won the women’s individual all-around title while representing the USA at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Hmong-American to win Olympic gold. At the next Olympics in Paris, she made an incredible return to the sport after being diagnosed with a kidney disease, earning three medals including a team gold and two bronze in the individual all-around and uneven bars.

Ahead of her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, Suni Lee shared her excitement on Instagram, reposting Victoria’s Secret PINK’s announcement of her historic runway appearance. She captioned the IG story, writing:

Ad

Trending

“AHHHH a dream come true 😭🥹”

Screenshot of Suni Lee’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ sunisalee

Earlier this year, in July, the 22-year-old won one of the biggest awards of her career, taking home her first ESPY Award in the Best Comeback Athlete category at the 2025 edition. She beat fellow nominees Lindsey Vonn (skiing), Gabe Landeskog (ice hockey) and Mallory Swanson (women’s soccer) to win the award. At the ESPY Awards, she turned heads in a glittery gold gown at the red carpet.

Ad

When Suni Lee detailed about how she got into makeup and why she preferred it over skincare

Lee at the 2025 ESPY Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Suni Lee once detailed how she got into makeup, sharing during an August 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan.com that it was her sister who first introduced her to it. Although she wasn’t initially interested, she began wearing makeup while competing in gymnastics and noticed that her performances often went better when she did. Over time, it became an essential part of her competition routine.

Ad

In the same interview, she revealed why she preferred makeup over skincare, stating:

“I feel like I’m more of a makeup person. When I tried to do a more intense skincare routine and started using like 15 different products, my skin freaked out. I realized I needed to tone it down, so now I just stick to three products.”

She further added that makeup made her feel more confident and better about herself by the end of the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More