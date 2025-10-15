"A dream come true"- Suni Lee emotional over off-season milestone with Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut

Suni Lee is all set to make her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway debut on October 15, 2025. She shared an emotional reaction to celebrate this off-season milestone amid her break from gymnastics, having last competed at the Paris Olympics 2024.
The six-time Olympic medalist made headlines when she won the women’s individual all-around title while representing the USA at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Hmong-American to win Olympic gold. At the next Olympics in Paris, she made an incredible return to the sport after being diagnosed with a kidney disease, earning three medals including a team gold and two bronze in the individual all-around and uneven bars.
Ahead of her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut, Suni Lee shared her excitement on Instagram, reposting Victoria’s Secret PINK’s announcement of her historic runway appearance. She captioned the IG story, writing:
“AHHHH a dream come true 😭🥹”
Earlier this year, in July, the 22-year-old won one of the biggest awards of her career, taking home her first ESPY Award in the Best Comeback Athlete category at the 2025 edition. She beat fellow nominees Lindsey Vonn (skiing), Gabe Landeskog (ice hockey) and Mallory Swanson (women’s soccer) to win the award. At the ESPY Awards, she turned heads in a glittery gold gown at the red carpet.
When Suni Lee detailed about how she got into makeup and why she preferred it over skincare
Suni Lee once detailed how she got into makeup, sharing during an August 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan.com that it was her sister who first introduced her to it. Although she wasn’t initially interested, she began wearing makeup while competing in gymnastics and noticed that her performances often went better when she did. Over time, it became an essential part of her competition routine.
In the same interview, she revealed why she preferred makeup over skincare, stating:
“I feel like I’m more of a makeup person. When I tried to do a more intense skincare routine and started using like 15 different products, my skin freaked out. I realized I needed to tone it down, so now I just stick to three products.”
She further added that makeup made her feel more confident and better about herself by the end of the day.