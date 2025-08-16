  • home icon
  Did Suni Lee quietly retire? All you need to know about shocking information circulating on social media

Did Suni Lee quietly retire? All you need to know about shocking information circulating on social media

By Amitha Reji George
Published Aug 16, 2025 12:47 GMT
Suni Lee at Olympic Games Paris 2024- Source: Getty
Suni Lee at Olympic Games Paris 2024- Source: Getty

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee has been taking some time away from gymnastics after her impressive run at the Paris Olympics. Following the Games, she moved to New York City and has been enjoying a slower pace of life while exploring new arenas. From attending the world premiere of F1: The Movie alongside Lindsey Vonn to making appearances at fashion week, Lee has been taking on her interests in fashion, acting, and entrepreneurship.

Her absence was noticed at both the U.S. Classic and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, leaving fans uncertain about whether she will compete again. Not just Lee, but most of the Paris gold-winning team has been quiet on the competition front, except Hezly Rivera. Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Lee have all not competed at the elite level this season, meaning they won’t be at Worlds either.

Amid her break, discussions have swirled on social media about whether Lee has retired. The speculation grew when fans noticed that on the FIG (Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique) website, Lee is listed as “retired,” while Simone Biles and Jade Carey remain classified as active.

Lee listed as retired , Image via Federation Internationale De Gymnastique
Lee listed as retired , Image via Federation Internationale De Gymnastique

One fan posted:

“Don’t wanna be that person buttt Suni is classed as retired on the FIG website… however I do feel like come 2027 she’ll get the itch to go for LA2028.”
Gymnastics Now also shared the reaction, and another fan pointed out that the FIG classification update actually happened months ago:

“Gymnastics Now just noticing that Suni Lee has been officially retired in the FIG database now. That happened more than 8 months ago.”
More discussions were added when a fan reshared Suni Lee’s Snapchat story from inside a gymnastics training facility, writing:

“Suni really saw the discussion of her retirement on here and said yeah let’s tease them.”
As of now, Lee herself has not officially commented on retirement. In a June 2025 interview with Sephora, she addressed the question of competing again:

“I already did two. Like I feel like I don’t need to do another one. But also there is a part of me where I feel like I still have so much left, not to prove to everybody else, but to myself.” (8:53 onwards)
Watching Lee on her 2024 journey was an inspiration for fans, and her absence has left many heartbroken and eager to know if she will return to the mats for the upcoming Olympics.

All About Suni Lee’s Olympic Journey

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Suni Lee made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she won the individual all-around gold medal, a bronze medal on uneven bars, and helped lead Team USA to silver in the team event.

Her Journey to Paris 2024 was not easy. Battling kidney-related health issues, Lee pushed through and delivered another strong showing on the Olympic stage. She won gold in the team event and earned two more bronze medals, in the individual all-around and on the uneven bars.

Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

