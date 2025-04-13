"A legacy" - Avery Neff pens strong message after Utah Red Rocks secure 49th successive NCAA Championships appearance

Utah Red Rocks gymnast Avery Neff expressed her thoughts after her collegiate team made it to its 49th NCAA Championships in succession. Neff herself has played a crucial role for her side across this 2025 season.

Neff, combined with her teammate, Grace McCallum, were the major stars of the show during the 2025 NCAA regionals, having scores of 38.675 and 39.725, respectively in AA. The former's routines included impressive performances on the floors (9.925) and beam (9.900).

Just a few days later, Neff shared a post on her Instagram handle that featured several glimpses of her time in the Utah program. She also stated that while some call their achievement a streak, she and her teammates like to call it a tradition. She remarked:

"Some call it a streak, we call it a tradition! 49 straight! That’s a legacy!! ❤️🖤🙌"

Neff has been a state champion 19 times in her career. Notably, at the 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup, Neff won the floor exercises apparatus with a score of 9,900, and also had the second-best all-around score in the competition (38.900) behind Elle Mueller (39.175).

Avery Neff recalls an incident from her visit that made her choose the Utah Red Rocks

Avery Neff (Image via: Getty Images)

Avery Neff recently shared a story behind her first school visit to Utah Red Rocks, explaining how it made her sure about choosing the program. In an interview, Neff said that she had aspired to join the Red Rocks ever since her youth days.

She further mentioned that during her official college visit to Utah, she had asked one of the gymnasts about her decision to join the program, and the answer made her certain about joining the Utah Red Rocks. She said (via University of Utah Athletics):

"Since I was a little girl driving on the freeway, I always saw the Red Rocks up on the billboards and I knew that was always my dream. When I went on one of my visits, I had asked one of the girls who was already committed there, I was like how did you know that you already wanted to go here, she was like, ever since I was a little girl I always wanted to go here and I was like well then I know where I'm supposed to go." (00:08 onwards).

During the conversation, Avery Neff also remarked that she loves competing for her collegiate team in the highly packed arenas.

