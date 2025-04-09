Avery Neff makes her feelings known about her competition mindset after Utah's NCAA Championships qualification

The prominent freshman of the Utah Red Rocks gymnastics team, Avery Neff, shared her motivational thoughts on her mindset during competitions through Under Armour's Instagram post. Her team has booked tickets to the NCAA National Championship which will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The artistic gymnast, Neff, is a seven-time National Champion and a twelve-time Region 1 Champion. The South Jordan, Utah native is also a nineteen-time State Champion. Through Under Armour's Instagram post, the rising gymnast disclosed her thoughts regarding her mindset in competitions. She added:

“During competition, I'd say I just trust everything that I do. I always say confidence is key, I say in my beam routine all the time. It just kind of calms me down, brings me back to where I am, where my feet are, stay grounded. You gotta be confident but always stay humble as well.”

Neff continued:

“If there's not a why...there's not really a purpose. I have so many things and goals that I still want to accomplish. My time's not done, I'm only getting started. It's only the beginning of my journey and even if you're at the middle or end of your journey, there's still more to give. Remember why, why you're here, why you give it your all and use that to drive you and motivate you.”

This will be the 49th consecutive appearance for the Utah Red Rocks women's gymnastics team at the NCAA National Championship. The No. 4 Utah will be joined by Florida, UCLA, Missouri, Michigan State, Alabama, LSU, and Oklahoma for the elite NCAA competition, which will take place from April 17-19, 2025.

During the Big 12 Conference championship, Avery Neff concluded her all-around event in second place. She also tied for the title in the balance beam event and tied for the fourth position in the floor exercise event.

Avery Neff returns to the season after suffering ankle injuries

On January 18, 2025, Avery Neff suffered from severe ankle sprains while she was performing her routine in the floor exercise event against the Iowa State gymnastics team.

Subsequently, Neff withdrew from the season but came back after recovering. After returning, she participated in the uneven bars against the Arizona GymCats and registered a 9.825 score. On her impressive revival from injuries, the Utah gymnastics shared a post through their Instagram handle.

The impressive artistic gymnast was named the No. 1 overall recruit for the 2024 class. Last year, she was the floor champion in the 2024 Nastia Liukin Cup.

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More