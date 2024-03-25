Pac-12 Women's Gymnastics Championships: Utah claims 4th straight title with a score of 198.00

Despite a threatening early lead by Stanford Cardinals, Utah cruised to their 4th straight title at the 2024 Pac-12 women's gymnastics championships. The Red Rocks posted 198.00 to crown themselves the last champions of the conference forever.

Stanford Cardinals posted 197.175 in the opening session of the 2024 Pac-12 women's gymnastics championships at the Maverik Center. They led the standings in front of No. 21 Arizona State, No. 22 Arizona, and No. 27 Washington.

The score marked the team’s highest in a conference meet since 2015. However, Red Rocks turned the tide in their favor with a whopping score of 198.00. The second place was secured by UCLA who scored 197.875. The California Bears took 3rd place with a score of 197.325 while Stanford finished 4th.

The 2024 Pac-12 women's gymnastics championship marked Utah's 7th title in the last decade. They were led by an outstanding performance from senior Maile O'Keefe, who recorded the 15th perfect 10 of her career. She scored 10.0 on the beam, 4th time this season in the discipline.

O'Keefe now holds the most scores of 10.0 in Utah gymnastics’ history. Siding her was Grace McCullum who hit a score of 9.90 or more in every event. She scored 39.675 to tie for the second spot in all-around.

Red Rocks were led by Amelie Morgan on bara, scoring 9.925. McCullum followed with the same score in the second rotation on bars. A successful start to their postseason, Utah will now feature in the 2024 NCAA Regionals starting from April 3rd.

Jade Carey scores a perfect 10 at the 2024 Pac-12 women's gymnastics championships

Jade Carey wins Pac-12 floor title

Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on the floor to win the Pac-12 title in the discipline. She was followed by a 9.900 from Kaitlin Garcia. Carey received huge applause from the stands, as the score marked her fifth performance of 9.925 or more this season.

The Oregon State junior scored 9.950 on bars to tie with UCLA's Selena Harris. While the bars title marked her first in the discipline, Carey became the Pac-12 floor champion for the second time.

Carey also participated in the vault rotation and scored 9.850 as Oregon finished with a total of 49.225. She recorded a similar on the balance beam as well.