Stanford Cardinals bag victory at Pac -12 Championships session 1 with best score since 2015

Stanford Cardinals’ women’s gymnastics team bagged a convincing victory at the Pac-12 Championships session one on March 23. The team’s final score of 197.175 on Saturday is also their highest score in a conference championship meet since 2015.

No. 20 Stanford Cardinals clinched a lead of over three college teams — No. 21 Arizona State, No. 22 Arizona and No. 27 Washington. With a team score of 197.175, the Cardinals surpassed second-placed ASU (196.550), third-placed Arizona (196.475), and fourth-placed Washington (196.325). The Cardinals' perfect score was a result of the sheer determination shown by each of its gymnasts.

The Pac-12 Championship is a conference championship, consisting of eight women’s gymnastics teams engaging in a traditional regular-season round-robin. The championship, which first took place in 2020, completed its third installment this weekend. For the last three years, the event has been taking place at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Stanford Cardinals kickstarted the event with a smashing score of 39.500 in the all-around event with fifth-year gymnast Chloe Winder’s 9.950 lead on the beam. She led the all-around event with her score.

Fourth-placed Brenna Neault achieved the best score in the bars event at the championship with a total of 39.325. Lastly, Cardinals’ Anna Roberts grabbed the lead in the floor exercise with 9.950 scores.

In the individual vault event, the team scored 49.125, falling behind Arizona by .025 in the first rotation. The Cardinals’ total in the bars event was 49.225, followed by 49.350 on the beam and 49.475 in the floor rotation.

After the conclusion of its first session, the Cardinals are keenly waiting for their second session results.

Stanford Cardinals scored the highest gymnastics team score in NCAA history in 2004

Stanford Cardinals’ overall team score of 198.87 in 2004 has been standing as the highest NCAA team score for the last 19 years.

The team scored a terrific score of 198.875 in 2004 at a regular season meet-up against the California Bears’ 195.750. In that championship, the team scored the highest season points at 49.600 on the uneven bars, 49.750 on the balance beam, and 49.925 on the floor exercise.

Later on, the Cardinals’ coach Kristen Smyth, expressed that he was impressed with the team's confidence which they gained while seeing each other perform.

After the Stanford Cardinals scored a historic 198.875, UCLA matched up to its score just two days later. During the meet against Oregon, they registered the same score as the Cardinals, defeating its counterpart, who scored 197.175.