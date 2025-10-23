"A lot of coaches are scared" - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about special strategy that led to Nebraska Volleyball's dominance in the season

Head coach of Nebraska Volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly, got candid about the execution of a special strategy that led to the Nebraska Cornhuskers' unbeaten run in the current season. The Nebraska Volleyball team hasn’t lost a single match till now.

Ad

In an interview with the media, Kelly was asked about testing the bench strength and her approach of rotating players with every set / game. When asked if she'd seen this strategy executed by other teams, Kelly calmly replied,

"Uh probably not to this level of depth, um, but I also think a lot of coaches are scared to do it for a lot of reasons, because I think it potentially could mess up a rhythm. It could potentially create doubt in your starters. There's a lot of potentials, but I just see that the risk far outweighs or the reward far outweighs the risk." [7:33 onwards] (via HuskerOnline on YouTube]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dani Busboom Kelly had joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as the head coach in December 2024, only days after John Cook announced his retirement after the NCAA Championships held last year. Kelly had previously served the Huskers as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2016, and as a volleyball player from 2003 to 2006.

When Dani Busboom Kelly anticipated the rest of the season for Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly previously shared her thoughts about the possible future of Nebraska Volleyball team in the current season. In her conversation with Hurrdat sports, the head coach remarked,

Ad

"You know we have a long way to go. So it still feels a bit early, and I do think with switching lineups some and we talked a ton about our depth and we'll continue to talk about it. I just, I think that's helped fuel a lot of it and helped us stay consistent. It is that we want to play great against our opponents, but I think we want to more importantly play great for each other."

Ad

In another interview with Hail Varsity, Kelly revealed how the support for Nebraska Cornhuskers was now just not limited to regional borders. In her words,

"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not expecting [the massive support]. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us."

The Nebraska Volleyball team will be facing the Northwestern University in their next game tomorrow at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More