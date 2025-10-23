"A lot of coaches are scared" - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about special strategy that led to Nebraska Volleyball's dominance in the season

Head coach of Nebraska Volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly, got candid about the execution of a special strategy that led to the Nebraska Cornhuskers' unbeaten run in the current season. The Nebraska Volleyball team hasn’t lost a single match till now.
In an interview with the media, Kelly was asked about testing the bench strength and her approach of rotating players with every set / game. When asked if she'd seen this strategy executed by other teams, Kelly calmly replied,
"Uh probably not to this level of depth, um, but I also think a lot of coaches are scared to do it for a lot of reasons, because I think it potentially could mess up a rhythm. It could potentially create doubt in your starters. There's a lot of potentials, but I just see that the risk far outweighs or the reward far outweighs the risk." [7:33 onwards] (via HuskerOnline on YouTube]
Dani Busboom Kelly had joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as the head coach in December 2024, only days after John Cook announced his retirement after the NCAA Championships held last year. Kelly had previously served the Huskers as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2016, and as a volleyball player from 2003 to 2006.
When Dani Busboom Kelly anticipated the rest of the season for Nebraska Volleyball
Dani Busboom Kelly previously shared her thoughts about the possible future of Nebraska Volleyball team in the current season. In her conversation with Hurrdat sports, the head coach remarked,
"You know we have a long way to go. So it still feels a bit early, and I do think with switching lineups some and we talked a ton about our depth and we'll continue to talk about it. I just, I think that's helped fuel a lot of it and helped us stay consistent. It is that we want to play great against our opponents, but I think we want to more importantly play great for each other."
In another interview with Hail Varsity, Kelly revealed how the support for Nebraska Cornhuskers was now just not limited to regional borders. In her words,
"That was pretty crazy. So, I was not expecting [the massive support]. Both places just felt like the many home games. You know Penn State obviously has a lot of fans but we had tons of fans there and they are like lining our bus when we are leaving which is really awesome and just makes you feel kind of like a rockstar and Rutgers almost felt more fun than being home because it's player like fans that never get to see us."
The Nebraska Volleyball team will be facing the Northwestern University in their next game tomorrow at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.