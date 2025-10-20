"I thought Michigan would come out on fire" - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real about Nebraska Volleyball team 9th straight sweep win of the season

Head coach of Nebraska Volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently reflected on Nebraska Volleyball's performance against the Michigan Wolverines. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recorded the 9th straight sweep win of the season as they defeated Michigan Wolverines by 3-0.

In the post-match interview, Kelly mentioned that she expected the Michigan team to give a tough match fight. The Michigan Wolverines had narrowly lost their previous game to the Northwestern University on October 16.

"I thought Michigan would come out on fire, having just lost to a tough five-gamer (against Northwestern on Thursday.) They’ve got some outside hitters that have heavy arms, and so I was a little worried, I thought our defense really stepped up, and offensively, I thought Bergen had a great match,” Kelly said.

The head coach for the Nebraska Volleyball further added,

“When you’re playing a fast offense, and the block can get there, it’s very hard for the attackers to get around the block. We took advantage of that. I thought Andi had a spectacular game for her blocking, and she was making big moves.”

The Nebraska Volleyball team has won 18 consecutive matches in the 2025 season. They will now compete against Northwestern University on October 24 at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Dani Busboom Kelly talks about the massive support for Nebraska Volleyball in the away games

Dani Busboom Kelly talks about the support for Nebraska Volleyball in away games [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly previously reflected on the support for Nebraska Volleyball, especially in the away games. In the game between Nebraska Volleyball and Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, more than 11500 spectators turned up, with most cheering for the Nebraska Volleyball team.

In her conversation with the media, Dani Busboom Kelly mentioned,

"The road games have been the biggest surprise to me, and it's not that the games are sold out. I feel like I was expecting that. It's more the people who are crazy about Nebraska Volleyball, and the support we have. It's not just like volleyball; people who enjoy watching volleyball. It's true, Husker fans, and to see them there and know people travelled really far to come watch us on the road." [via Hail Varsity]

The head coach for the Nebraska Volleyball further mentioned,

"It's unique, and there's nowhere in the country it's like that, and I can guarantee that. It's such a blessing and makes road games almost as fun as home games."

Dani Busboom Kelly returned to Nebraska Volleyball after nearly a decade in December 2024. The player-turned-coach had previously served the Nebraska Volleyball team as the assistant coach from 2012 to 2016.

