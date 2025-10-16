"It's more the people who are crazy about Nebraska Volleyball"-Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about team receiving massive support in away games

Nebraska Volleyball team's coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the team's massive fan base in a post-match interview. The former Husker shared that she was surprised by witnessing the incredible support the team was receiving from fans during their away games as they continued their unbeaten streak in the 2025 season.
The Nebraska Volleyball team competed in back-to-back away games in the first week of October against Penn State and Rutgers. The Huskers clinched the victory in straight sets in both matches and displayed great dominance on the court. Amid the great performances, one aspect that widely stood out during the matches was the attendance of Nebraska volleyball fans in the stands during the away matches.
Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the support and shared that the immense passion among fans has been the biggest surprise to her. She shared that the team's fan base was very unique and expressed how such support makes away games feel like home games.
"The road games have been the biggest surprise to me, and it's not that the games are sold out. I feel like I was expecting that. It's more the people who are crazy about Nebraska Volleyball, and the support we have. It's not just like volleyball; people who enjoy watching volleyball. It's true, Husker fans, and to see them there and know people travelled really far to come watch us on the road. It's unique, and there's nowhere in the country it's like that, and I can guarantee that. It's such a blessing and makes road games almost as fun as home games," she said.
Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's continued win streak in the 2025 season
Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about the winning matches in the 2025 volleyball season in a post-match interview. The former Husker shared that the highly competitive circuit makes winning really hard, and the Nebraska Volleyball team doesn't want to take any wins for granted.
She expressed her elation about the team's unbeaten streak so far and hopes to continue to push their limits as they progress in the 2025 volleyball season.
"Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country," said Dani Busboom Kelly.
Busboom Kelly shared that they will continue to work on their shortcomings and improve as the season progresses.