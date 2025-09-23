'It's really hard to win' - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real on Nebraska volleyball team being unbeaten in the season

Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared her thoughts on the current performance of the Nebraska Volleyball team ahead of the Big Ten Conference 2025. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have remained unbeaten till now, with an impressive record of 10-0.In an interview conducted by Hail Varsity, the head coach talked about how the journey for the team has been far from a cakewalk. According to Kelly, the competition has grown tougher than before. In her words,&quot;Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDani Busboom Kelly further added that her team needs to be well prepared for everything. She said,&quot;So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday. So I think that reflects the conference season, we've had a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything, we played early, we played late, so I feel really good going into conference that we've experienced a lot.&quot;The Nebraska Cornhuskers team will be competing against the Michigan Wolverines in their inaugural game for the Big Ten Championships on September 25.When Dani Busboom Kelly got candid about the legacy of coach John CookDani Busboom Kelly gets candid about former Nebraska coach John Cook [Image Source : Getty]Dani Busboom Kelly previously shared her thoughts about the illustrious legacy established by former head coach John Cook. Cook had served the Nebraska Cornhuskers for almost 25 years, before he retired after the NCAA Championships held in 2024.In a video shared by Hail Varsity on their X account during the inauguration of John Cook's statue at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Kelly recounted an incident about John Cook's selflessness. In her words,&quot;Everybody sitting here knows what John's done as far as wins, losses, in the community for the university, but it's really amazing what he's done for our sport. And another story I remember when I was an assistant coach, we were having a team meeting, probably discussing a few things and it was when Lauren [Cook] was playing and she told the team, 'You guys have no idea how much my dad loves you and how much time he spends here'.&quot;Dani Busboom Kelly had previously represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a player from 2003 to 2006, when John Cook was the head coach. She was a part of the team that had won the NCAA Championships in 2006.