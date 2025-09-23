  • home icon
  'It's really hard to win' - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real on Nebraska volleyball team being unbeaten in the season

'It's really hard to win' - Dani Busboom Kelly gets real on Nebraska volleyball team being unbeaten in the season

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:24 GMT
2022 Division I Women
Dani Busboom Kelly shares her thoughts on Nebraska Volleyball's unbeaten run [Image Source : Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared her thoughts on the current performance of the Nebraska Volleyball team ahead of the Big Ten Conference 2025. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have remained unbeaten till now, with an impressive record of 10-0.

In an interview conducted by Hail Varsity, the head coach talked about how the journey for the team has been far from a cakewalk. According to Kelly, the competition has grown tougher than before. In her words,

"Yeah, just being able to leave tonight and be 10-0, with a really tough schedule. We don't want to take that for granted, it's really hard to win. We've been saying that all year. I don't care who you are, it's hard to win, there's so many great teams now and great players all over the country."
Dani Busboom Kelly further added that her team needs to be well prepared for everything. She said,

"So I feel like we're really well prepared, and then we've had a lot of single games, where we played on Tuesday, and Wednesday, and Saturday, Sunday. So I think that reflects the conference season, we've had a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything, we played early, we played late, so I feel really good going into conference that we've experienced a lot."
The Nebraska Cornhuskers team will be competing against the Michigan Wolverines in their inaugural game for the Big Ten Championships on September 25.

When Dani Busboom Kelly got candid about the legacy of coach John Cook

Dani Busboom Kelly gets candid about former Nebraska coach John Cook [Image Source : Getty]
Dani Busboom Kelly previously shared her thoughts about the illustrious legacy established by former head coach John Cook. Cook had served the Nebraska Cornhuskers for almost 25 years, before he retired after the NCAA Championships held in 2024.

In a video shared by Hail Varsity on their X account during the inauguration of John Cook's statue at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Kelly recounted an incident about John Cook's selflessness. In her words,

"Everybody sitting here knows what John's done as far as wins, losses, in the community for the university, but it's really amazing what he's done for our sport. And another story I remember when I was an assistant coach, we were having a team meeting, probably discussing a few things and it was when Lauren [Cook] was playing and she told the team, 'You guys have no idea how much my dad loves you and how much time he spends here'."
Dani Busboom Kelly had previously represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a player from 2003 to 2006, when John Cook was the head coach. She was a part of the team that had won the NCAA Championships in 2006.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

