"Something that the networks are fighting over to air"- Dani Busboom Kelly sees Nebraska Volleyball at forefront of sport's growth

Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her views on the importance of having matches televised nationally and how it helps the Huskers move the sport forward. The Huskers opened their 2025 season with two impressive wins over top-10 teams in front of a packed crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska made its season debut on Friday, August 22, defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers 3-1 in a nationally televised match on FOX serving as the opening match of the AVCA First Serve. On Sunday, the Huskers faced Stanford and earned a 3-0 sweep. That marquee matchup was carried nationally on ESPN.

Nebraska’s next match is against Lipscomb on Friday, August 29, airing nationally on ESPN+. Speaking in a recent press conference, Busboom Kelly said Nebraska embraces the spotlight, noting that volleyball is attracting big audiences and networks are competing to broadcast the games.

“Yeah, we always want to be leading the charge when it comes to moving the sport along and making sure volleyball puts up big numbers and it’s something that these networks are fighting over to get to air these matches. So again, our team embraces that, and more importantly, not the team, the university does and the athletic department.” (2:37 onwards)

The Huskers and Kentucky will face off at the Bridgestone Arena as the opener of a three-match showcase. The schedule also features Purdue vs. Tennessee at 2 p.m. (on ESPN2) and Illinois vs. Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. (on SEC Network). Nebraska is also set to play Lipscomb on Friday at 6 p.m.

All matches televised on Nebraska Public Media will also be streamed on B1G+. In total, the Huskers will appear on TV 22 times during the regular season, in addition to both preseason scrimmages.

Dani Busboom Kelly shares the experience of playing at Pinnacle Bank Arena

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship

The Huskers’ first two matches of the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena (PBA) provided more than just victories. In the above-mentioned discussion, Dani Busboom Kelly also added that competing in such a high-energy environment offers preparation for the postseason.

“It’s huge. I thought playing at PBA was massive for preparation. If we’re not here for the regional, we’ve still had that experience, the light shows, the huge crowd, and big moments where every play you're feeling pressure.”(3:15)

Dani Busboom Kelly noted that the upcoming matchup in Nashville will feel different, with a more neutral crowd resembling a Final Four. While Nebraska fans might travel, she expects the majority of the audience to be casual volleyball fans.

“This past weekend was really important for later in the season. This coming weekend will be more of a neutral crowd, so that will be more like a Final Four crowd. We’ll have our fans travel for sure, but majority of the fans are likely just going to be the casual volleyball fans,” Dani Busboom Kelly said.

The University of Nebraska volleyball schedule for 2025 began on August 9 and runs through November 29. The Huskers will play 32 matches this season, including 19 at home and 13 away.

