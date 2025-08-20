AVCA First Serve Nebraska Volleyball against Pittsburgh: Know important details on women's college volleyball season opener, timings, tickets and more

The Nebraska Volleyball team is all set to kick off their season at the AVCA First Serve Showcase this week, with their first match against Pittsburgh to be held on Friday, August 22nd. This will serve as the opener to their season as well as Huskers head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first official match in charge of the team. Here's all you need to know about this exciting match-up: the timings, ticket information, and more.

Ad

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will face the Pittsburgh Panthers on Friday, August 22nd at 7:00 PM Eastern Time at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The match will be broadcast live on FOX Sports in the United States. Nebraska are currently ranked No. 1 while Pittsburgh are ranked as No. 3 as per the AVCA pre-season rankings for the competition. Tickets for the match are available for purchase through Ticketmaster as well as AXS Marketplace. They can also be purchased through the Nebraska Athletics Ticket Office.

Ad

Trending

This year, the AVCA First Serve Showcase will feature 10 teams instead of 4. The matches will also be held at two different locations, Nebraska and South Dakota. The Nebraska Volleyball team will look to make a strong opening statement as stars such as Harper Murray, Rebekah Allick, and Bergen Reilly will all feature. They will face tough competition from Pittsburgh's Olivia Babcock, who was named AVCA National Player of the Year, as well as Bre Kelley and Ryla Jones.

Ad

The Panthers have made four consecutive National semi-final appearances and have won three straight ACC Championships, making them a formidable opponent for the Nebraska Volleyball team.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray makes feelings known on working under Dani Busboom Kelly

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Harper Murray recently made her feelings known on the transition to working under Dani Busboom Kelly after the retirement of the former head coach, John Cook. In an interview on Hail Varsity, Murray said:

Ad

"I feel like for us it's been hard at times, but I think overall the staff and the athletic department did a really good job of making it smooth for us. I think we all knew going into it if this were to ever happen with John, like Dani would be that person. I feel like the volleyball world knew that too. So, it wasn't a shock, but it's been really smooth for us for the most part. But it's obviously an adjustment like figuring out how Danny likes to run team dynamics and culture, but overall it's been great."

Ad

Harper Murray is currently a junior on the Nebraska Volleyball team, looking to win her first national title with the Huskers this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More