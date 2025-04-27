Nebraska Volleyball freshman Ryan Hunter's impressive performance during debut match leaves fans stunned

Nebraska Volleyball fans recently reacted to freshman Ryan Hunter's impressive performance during her debut match. She competed in her first match for the program on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, against the Kansas Volleyball team.

The freshman outside hitter scored 11 kills on 16 total attempts on Saturday in front of the nearly 10,000 fans at the home arena. Following her notable performance at the debut game, she received praise from the fans, one of whom wrote:

"She is the real deal!!!"

Before competing in the collegiate circuit, Hunter appeared at high school games but missed the matches during her senior year due to an ACL injury. One of the fans highlighted the previous injury and admired the opposite hitter for her comeback, writing:

"She’s just as good as I always expected and no residual issues from the injury at all."

Another fan showed their confidence in the true freshman and stated it would be difficult to keep her off the court this season.

"It's going to be hard to keep Ryan Hunter off the court this fall," the fan expressed.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Triple block you say? No problem," wrote another fan.

"Ridiculously good for a freshman," one of the fans chimed.

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Ryan Hunter reflects on her debut match for the program

Following her incredible debut performance on Saturday, Ryan Hunter expressed her delight, stating she was happy to compete alongside her Nebraska Volleyball teammates, whom she referred to as 'sisters.' Hunter further stated that her performance reflected the hard work she put in during the training.

"I feel great. I feel like I worked really really hard to get to where I am right now and I think I kind of proved it on the court today with my teammates and I'm just really excited to be here," Hunter said.

"I wasn't very nervous at all. I was kind of just really excited to be on the court with like my sister so yeah I took it all in took in all the emotions. The day before I'm pretty sure Andy just texted me like just take in everything, take in all the emotions and it was really helpful because I feel like I did that and it made playing volleyball and the experience like 10 times better (1:59 onwards)"

The Nebraska Volleyball defeated Kansas in four straight sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22).

