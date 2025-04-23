Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason makes feelings known on homecoming welcome, dismisses taking it for 'granted'

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason has revealed her opinion on the Nebraska fans after returning to the state to play against the Omaha Supernovas at the CHI Health Center on April 19. Beason currently plays for the pro team Atlanta Vibe following the end of her collegiate career at Nebraska.

Ad

Beason originally began her collegiate volleyball career at the University of Florida before transferring to Nebraska in 2023. At Nebraska, Beason achieved numerous accolades, including being named AVCA Region Player of the Year for 2023 and the Honda Sports Award for Volleyball Finalist in the same year. She was ranked as a Top 100 prospect in the 2020 class by Prep Volleyball.

In a post-match press conference, which featured Beason and Atlanta Vibe head coach Kayla Banwarth, Beason had this to say on the Nebraska fans (via Hurrdat Sports).

Ad

Trending

"It's always special being back and we both [Kayla Banwarth] got a pretty warm welcome so it just like goes to show how much Nebraska loves their athletes and continue to support them wherever they go in their life and that's pretty special and pretty hard to find so it's definitely something I don't think either of us take for granted."

Ad

Ad

Merritt Beason's Atlanta Vibe head coach, Kayla Banwarth, also played for the Nebraska Volleyball team, where she played as a libero for four years. She later returned to begin her professional career as an assistant coach at the university.

Merritt Beason opens up about volleyball's growth in Nebraska and the USA

Merritt Beason trains ahead of a match against the San Diego Mojo - Source: Getty

Atlanta Vibe opposite hitter Merritt Beason has revealed her thoughts on how volleyball is growing in the nation and how excited she is to play in a professional league. Beason represented the University of Nebraska in collegiate volleyball before turning pro to represent the Atlanta Vibe. She was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) Draft.

Ad

Beason was asked how excited she was to play in a professional volleyball league, in a press conference with the Atlanta Vibe alongside Taya Beller, her teammate and a Nebraska native. (0:17 onwards)

"I think obviously, volleyball is a huge thing in Nebraska and we [her and Beller] both got the opportunity to experience that and so just having the opportunity to play here in the States and continue that growth is so exciting."

Ad

Merritt Beason was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team two years in a row during her time representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More