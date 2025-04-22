Ex Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason pens 3-word reaction as Marlie Monserez wins PVF Player of the Week

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason cheered for her Atlanta Vibe teammate as she won the PVF Player of the Week. Monserez recorded 46 Assists and 7 digs with 15.3 assists per set, making a new three-set assist record in the league.

Marlie Monserez made the All-PVF second team in 2024. She set herself as the primary setter for the Atlanta Vibe in 11 matches out of 24 games in a season. She has recorded over 849 assists with 51 kills and 241 digs in 80 sets, climbing the top rung of the roster as one of the best players.

Monserez's Atlanta Vibe teammate Merritt Beason reacted to the Instagram post by @atlantavibevb, cheering on Monserez for her achievement this week. Beason chimed in:

"Yesss mar mar"

Screenshot of the post by Atlanta Vibe VB (@atlantavibevb/ig)

Former Atlanta Vibe teammate Tory Dilfer, who now plays as a setter for Columbus Fury, aslo cheered on Marlie and said:

"YUP!!!🔥👏 go Marlie girl @marliemonz"

For the 2025 season, Atlanta Vibe has recorded 1340 kills, 1280 Assists, 116 Service Aces, and 1702 digs in 99 sets. Atlanta Vibe lost the game 2-3 against Omaha Supernovas at Chi Health Centre. Vibe will face Grand Rapids Rise next in a home game at the Gas South Arena on April 26 at 8:00 PM EDT.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason reflects on taking the experiences of Nebraska to down south

In the post-match press conference at the Atlanta Vibe vs Omaha Supernovas game, Merritt Beason reflected upon her time in Nebraska and how the experiences she had with Nebraska Volleyball became the stepping stone in changing the game in Alabama. Talking about the camps she did in her hometown, Beason spoke about her dream. She said:

"One of my big dreams is to change volleyball in Alabama and in my hometown and I did camps in my hometown and I'm trying to do that in anyway possible and that's just the stepping stone. Experiencing how Nebraska was here and being part of it and coming back and seeing how huge volleyball is that is something that I want to take down south but specifically Alabama."

The ex Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason was the No.1 pick overall for the Atlanta Vibe. With her professional volleyball career on the rise, Beason has been selected as the head coach for Gardendale High School in Alabama. The school alumnus and celebrated athlete will mentor the next generation of volleyball players in Alabama.

