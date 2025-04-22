"There was a masterclass in how this went down"-John Cook opens up about no Nebraska Volleyball player entering transfer portal after his retirement

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook opened up about the aftermath of his retirment from the team. He expressed that it was heartwarming that no player entered the transfer portal after he announced his decision to retire from the position and transfer the head coach duties to Dani Busboom Kelly.

Coach John Cook retired from the position of the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after 25 years. His decision came off as a shocker to fans after the conclusion of the NCAA Division I Volleyball season. It was later announced that former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly will be taking over as the head coach of the team.

After coach Cook's retirement, one aspect that stood out was that no Nebraska Volleyball player entered the transfer portal after the coaching change. Coach Cook spoke about that in an interview with Hurrdat sports while he was giving a tour of the Bob Devaney Center.

According to him, he made the decision to retire at the right time as all the team members were happy to be a part of the Nebraska Volleyball team. Moreover, he revealed how coaching changes are a very crucial decison and it can make or break the team.

"Yeah another reason I felt that the timing was good because I felt really good about this group and everybody was happy to be here and it would be a good time to transition and again I told you there was a masterclass in how this went down and look at some of these other programs that had coaching changes, I mean they're decimated," he said. (4:35 ONWARDS)

John Cook opens up about transferring Nebraska Volleyball team's coaching duties to Dani Busboom Kelly

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Coach Cook spoke about transferring the Nebraska Volleyball team's coaching duties to Dani Busboom Kelly. The three time National coach of the year shared that he wanted to retire at a time when he was enjoying and not when he was tired of continuing his responsibilities as the coach.

He shared that it was easier for him to step away knowing that the players loved Busboom Kelly and her fun demeanor on the court will help the team to achieve greater heights in the upcoming season.

"I wanted to retire when I was having a lot of fun and not when,' Oh God, I can't stand this anymore, so it's time to get out.' I was waiting for that, and I wanted to have that feeling that makes it easier to walk away knowing that this is a great place, we have a great group and Dani is all about having fun and she does it in a different way but her players love her, she does fun things with them that I've watched over the last several years. She'll keep that going," he said.

Furthermore, coach Cook expressed his belief in Busboom Kelly to lead the team effectively in the upcoming NCAA season and continue to work towards the competitive spirit of the Nebraska Volleyball team.

