"It was huge to hear"- Nebraska Volleyball's new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly expresses her thoughts after witnessing players support amid transition

Nebraska Volleyball's new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts about witnessing immense support from the players as she touched down in Lincoln. The former Husker expressed her elation on receiving such a reaction from players who were ready to support her as soon as she stepped up into the new role.

This week was a roller coaster ride for Nebraska Volleyball fans as they were taken by surprise after it was announced that coach John Cook, who led the team for 25 years will be retiring, and former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly will be taking over as the new head coach. Coach John Cook spoke about the team's reaction in his farewell and expressed how the team wanted to support Busboom Kelly as she stepped into his shoes.

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the team's reaction in an interview after reaching Lincoln as she geared up to take up the new role. The former Husker expressed how eventhough it was a very tough task for the players to deal with the retirement of such an accomplished coach, they still decided to extend their support to her and looked forward to the future of their team.

"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," she said.

Dani Busboom Kelly on joining Nebraska Volleyball

Dani Busboom Kelly on the sidelines at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts about taking up a new role as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team in a press release. The American volleyball coach looked back on her time as the head coach of the Louisville volleyball team and thanked the entire staff for their unwavering support throughout her tenure at the university.

Furthermore, she revealed how the Louisville volleyball team will always hold a special place in her heart.

“Louisville will always hold a special place in my heart. I have loved the athletic department, the city, and most importantly, the people, since I first arrived here as an assistant in 2011. The past eight seasons have been unbelievable, and we have been so proud to be Cardinals," she said.

Busboom Kelly thanked the players and the fans for their belief in her ability and hoped to continue to excel in her new role.

