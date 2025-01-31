Nebraska Volleyball's new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, expressed her thoughts as she met coach John Cook at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The former Husker turned coach expressed her elation as she geared up to take over as the head coach of the team for the upcoming season.

John Cook retired as the head coach of the Nebraska volleyball team after leading the team for 25 years. Over the years, Cook played a very important role in making Nebraska one of the most successful teams in NCAA Division 1 women's volleyball.

The announcement about Cook's retirement on the official social media pages of Nebraska Volleyball took the fans by surprise, and they expressed their sadness on social media. It was soon announced that former Husker and current Louisville volleyball head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, will be taking over the duties from John Cook for the upcoming season.

Busboom Kelly's induction received great support from the players and fans as they expressed their belief in her. A day after the announcement, both Cook and Busboom Kelly were honored in Lincoln, Nebraska, during a Husker basketball game. The crowd erupted in cheers as they entered the arena and hugged while gearing up to transfer coaching responsibilities.

Busboom Kelly took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the moment with John Cook in the Pinnacle Bank Arena and wrote:

" What a special moment 🥹"

Instagram@coachdbk

Dani Busboom Kelly on leaving Louisville to join the Nebraska Volleyball as the head coach

Dani Busboom Kelly on the sidelines during the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts in a press release as she left Louisville to join the Nebraska Volleyball team as the head coach. The former Husker turned coach reflected on her previous eight seasons at Louisville and expressed how it would always be a part of her as she embarked on this new journey.

“Louisville will always hold a special place in my heart,” Busboom Kelly said in a news release. “I have loved the athletic department, the city, and most importantly, the people, since I first arrived here as an assistant in 2011. The past eight seasons have been unbelievable, and we have been so proud to be Cardinals. From ACC Championships to Final Fours, we accomplished more than I ever dreamed of, thanks to the unwavering trust of our current and former players."

Furthermore, she thanked the players and the support staff for their incredible belief in her over the years. Lastly, she thanked the fans for filling up the stadium and backing the team during tough times, which ultimately helped them emerge stronger and better.

