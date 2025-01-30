Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings known as she leaves Louisville volleyball to join Nebraska Cornhuskers as the head coach

Dani Busboom Kelly recently expressed her feelings about stepping into the role of coaching for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After having guided the Louisville volleyball team for around eight years since 2016, she will now lead the Cornhuskers.

During her time with the Cardinals, she led the squad to two national runner-up finishes, three national semifinal appearances, and four ACC Championships. In 2022, she led the Cardinals to their first-ever NCAA Championships match, following which she was honored with the 2022 AVCA Coach of the Year Award.

During a press release on Wednesday, coach Busboom Kelly reflected on her time in Louisville and expressed her deep gratitude and affection towards the Cardinals. Highlighting the strong relations she built in the past eight seasons, Busboom Kelly expressed her pride in the team's accomplishment.

“Louisville will always hold a special place in my heart,” Busboom Kelly said in a news release. “I have loved the athletic department, the city, and most importantly, the people, since I first arrived here as an assistant in 2011. The past eight seasons have been unbelievable, and we have been so proud to be Cardinals. From ACC Championships to Final Fours, we accomplished more than I ever dreamed of, thanks to the unwavering trust of our current and former players."

She added:

"I can’t thank the volleyball staff and support staff enough for believing in us and pushing us to dream bigger. I am grateful to Josh Heird and Amy Calabrese for loving the sport of volleyball and for aligning with our vision for Louisville. And thank you to Card Nation! We could not have done anything without you!”

Dani Busboom Kelly will be replaced by coach Dan Meske following the pending approval later this week.

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly replaces John Cook as volleyball head coach for the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's move to Nebraska came after the announcement of John Cook's retirement. The legendary coach Cook led the team for 25 years while having collected four national championship titles.

Alongside these four remarkable feats, she steered the team to 12 NCAA semifinal appearances, nine Big 12 titles, eight NCAA finals appearances, and five Big Ten titles.

Coach Busboom Kelly's roots with the Nebraska Cornhuskers run deep. Born in Cortland, Nebraska, she competed for the team and led the team as an assistant coach for a brief period. Dani Busboom Kelly led the team as a captain and was also a standout player in the 2006 NCAA Championship when the team earned the national title under coach John Cook.

