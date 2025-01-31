  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Bergen Reilly makes her feelings known as John Cook hands over Nebraska Volleyball head coach duties to Dani Busboom Kelly

Bergen Reilly makes her feelings known as John Cook hands over Nebraska Volleyball head coach duties to Dani Busboom Kelly

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Jan 31, 2025 11:50 GMT
Dani Bumboom Kelly, John Cook and Bergen Reilly
Dani Bumboom Kelly, John Cook and Bergen Reilly; All sources - Getty

Bergen Reilly was in awe of the frame that featured former Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball coach John Cook hugging the new coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Cook retired from his head coaching role after serving the Cornhuskers for 25 years.

Reilly, the standout volleyball player, who joined the Nebraska volleyball team in 2021, won her second consecutive Big Ten Setter of the Year in her sophomore season in 2024. She became the first player in the Big Ten history to achieve a double. She also became Big Ten Setter of the Week five times in a season, setting a school record with her effort.

Hailing from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the 6-foot-1 setter will stay for another year in Nebraska while seniors, Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, turn professionals. Head coach John Cook also stepped down from his role after serving the Cornhuskers for 25 years.

also-read-trending Trending

The Huskers' official Instagram account shared a picture of Cook and newly recruited coach Dani Busboom Kelly hugging each other, captioning the moment as:

"Take the reins."

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Bergen Reilly wrote:

"two of the best"
Bergen Reilly in awe of John Cook and Dani Busboom Kelly hugging each other; Instagram - @bergenreilly
Bergen Reilly in awe of John Cook and Dani Busboom Kelly hugging each other; Instagram - @bergenreilly

Reilly and the Nebraska volleyball women's squad made it to the Final Four at the 2024 NCAA Championships. It was the 12th semi-final advancement in John Cook's rule. Despite the achievement and Reilly's 55 assists and 15 digs, the team succumbed to Penn State and failed to be in contention for its debut National title.

Bergen Reilly made her feelings known about Cornhuskers' assistant coach Jordan Larson's departure

Jordan Larson posing for the camera at the 2024 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits - (Source: Getty)
Jordan Larson posing for the camera at the 2024 Team USA Media Summit - Portraits - (Source: Getty)

The four-time Olympian, Jordan Larson, who anchored the US team to its first gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, plays as a side player for LOVB Omaha. She also assisted head coach John Cook since 2023 but will step down and continue her pro career with LOVB Omaha.

The original post of the Huskers penned a sweet farewell note for the Olympian, writing:

"Thank you Coach @gov1007! Jordan will continue her pro career with LOVB Omaha! We will miss her so much and wish her the best!"

Bergen Reilly, who had Larson for one and a half years as a student, shared the post on her Instagram story with emotional emojis.

The 19-year-old Reilly recorded 81 kills, 348 digs, 21 aces and 1,352 assists to end her successful sophomore year.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी