Ex Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook makes feelings known about Dani Busboom Kelly as she takes over head coach duties

Former Nebraska Volleyball coach John Cook opened up about retiring from the role of the head coach of the team and expressed his thoughts about Dani Busboom Kelly, who would be leading the team in the upcoming NCAA Division 1 Volleyball season. He revealed how Busboom Kelly's fun demeanor on the court is integral in team bonding as well as helping them reach their full potential.
Coach Cook spoke about his decision to retire in an on-court interview with Hurrdat Sports. He shared how he wanted to retire when he was enjoying his role as the head coach of the team and not when he felt burned out while undertaking the role. Cook credited Merrrit Beason, Harper Murray, and other Nebraska Volleyball players for bringing about a change in his coaching style and helping him enjoy his last years while leading the program.
The three-time National Coach of the Year shed light on the importance of having fun on the court and revealed how Dani Busboom Kelly's attitude on the court is the perfect blend for helping the team towards a great future. Moreover, he shared how the players loved being trained by Busboom Kelly.
"I wanted to retire when I was having a lot of fun and not when,' Oh God, I can't stand this anymore, so it's time to get out.' I was waiting for that, and I wanted to have that feeling that makes it easier to walk away knowing that this is a great place, we have a great group and Dani is all about having fun and she does it in a different way but her players love her, she does fun things with them that I've watched over the last several years. She'll keep that going," he said. (10:15 onwards)
Furthermore, he expressed his confidence in Dani Busboom Kelly to lead the team in the upcoming NCAA season.
Dani Busboom Kelly on taking over as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team
Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about stepping into her new role as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team in an official interview with the Huskers. The former player-turned-coach expressed her elation at receiving a lot of support from the players and the fans.
Busboom Kelly shared how she had a couple of conversations with the players of the team, but to witness immediate support and encouragement from them right after coach Cook retired was very special for her.
"I thought it was amazing. You know, I don't know these players very well. I recruited them, some of them, I might have had one or two conversations with some of them but nothing more than very surface-level and for them to lose someone like John and immediately be able to turn their focus into you know what's next and what can we do to support Dani, it was huge to hear that and just another sign that this was a great move at the right time," she said.
The former Husker is hoping to take the Nebraska Volleyball program to greater heights in the upcoming NCAA season.