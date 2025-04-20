Ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason pens 5-word reaction on interaction with fans at Omaha Supernovas-Atlanta Vibe game

Former Nebraska Volleyball captain Merrit Beason recently attended a post-match interaction with the fans, signing autographs and taking pictures with them, following her side's match against the Omaha Supernovas.

Beason's team, Atlanta Vibe, were up against Omaha Supernovas, and although they put up a fight, the outfit fell short in two sets, losing the game 2-3. The former Huskers' outside hitter put up an impressive display with 17 kills and 10 digs. Atlanta Vibe's match against Supernovas, which went on for 165 minutes, garnered a huge audience of 13,486 spectators.

Following the game, the fans who were present at the stands lined up to get autographs and pictures with Merritt Beason. Resharing an Instagram post by @hurrdatsports concerning the same on her story, Beason wrote:

"This place is so special🥹"

Merritt Beason's story - Source: via @merbson on Instagram

The wholesome interaction between Beason and the fans was captured by Hurrdat Sports, who posted it on their Instagram handle, captioning it:

"Former Nebraska volleyball captain Merritt Beason was in Omaha playing against the Supernovas with the Atlanta Vibe and had a whole line of fans waiting for her 🥹"

The former Nebraska Volleyball player was the No.1 pick in the overall draft for Atlanta Vibe.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason's father recalls how they fell in love with volleyball together

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason at Division I Women's Championship - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason is from Gardendale, Alabama, a place where volleyball is not as popular. Hence, it was not a sport that she grew up watching. In conversation with Hurrdat Sports last year, her father, Scott Beason, recalled that the first time he and his daughter fell in love with the sport was during a travel game that she attended for Gardendale High School. He mentioned:

"I was like ‘What are we doing?’ This is the craziest sport ever. I never saw it coming, but we’re super glad she’s here."

He further shared during the interview how he supported his daughter's volleyball career by practicing hitting countless balls on the net in their backyard.

Merritt Beason was recently announced as the head coach at Gardendale High School. She will be continuing her career in professional volleyball with Atlanta Vibe while assuming the head coach duties for the school. As an alumnus, Beason was one of the standout players from the school's volleyball program and might just be the perfect mentor for the next generation of Gardendale athletes aiming to achieve success in volleyball.

