Nebraska Volleyball makes first signing under Dani Busboom Kelly as 778-kill middle blocker

Nebraska Volleyball recruit Kenna Cogill has become the first player to be included in the Huskers program under its new head coach. She will be fulfilling her middle blocker duties for the Dani Busboom Kelly-led side from the 2025 season.

The former Arizona Storm elite trainee signed the contract after verbally committing to the team a couple of months back (February 2025). Cogill is coming to the Nebraksa Volleyball with an impressive record under her belt, including 778 kills and 396 blocks.

In an interview, Cogill stated that putting pen to paper to become a Husker was one of the most wonderful moments of her career. Additionally, she also expressed excitement to build relationships with teammates and play under Dani Busboom Kelly. She said (via VB Adrenaline):

"Signing today was honestly the best feeling ever. Writing my name on that paper and knowing that I’m officially a Husker was a dream come true. I couldn’t be more excited about being trained by Coach Dani and all of the amazing coaches, and can't wait to get into the gym to play with and build connections with all of my teammates."

The soon-to-be Nebraska Volleyball player, Kenna Cogill had initiated her talks already to play for the University of Oregon, but a coaching change in the program led her to move to Nebraska.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach talks about Kenna Cogill's recruitment to the program

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly talked about the newest recruit of the program. Kenna Cogill will join the likes of Teraya Sigler and Campbell Flynn for the start of their first collegiate volleyball year in the upcoming season.

Busboom Kelly expressed her excitement about Cogill's addition to the program and praised her for her attacking and blocking skills at the club level. She also mentioned that Cogill will fit in very easily with her teammates because of her nature. She said (via Huskers.com):

"We are thrilled to add Kenna to our roster. She was a very skilled blocker and attacker at the prep level and will add great depth to our talented middle blocker position. Kenna is a great human being and will fit in perfectly with our culture."

The 2025 season will be a transition year for the Nebraska Volleyball program. especially with the coaching change from John Cook to Busboom Kelly and also with the absence of their star seniors such as Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez.

