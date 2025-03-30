Harper Murray, Andi Jackson & other Nebraska Volleyball players react to transfer Kenna Cogill's first look in Husker jersey

Several Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Railey, shared their reactions as the program's new recruit, Kenna Cogill, posted pictures of herself in the team's colors. Cogill plays primarily as a middle blocker and trained at the Arizona Storm Elite Club.

Cogill was initially committed to the Oregon Ducks, but due to a change of head coach at the program, she moved her commitment to the Nebraska Volleyball program. She will join the forces with the likes of Campbell Flynn and Teraya Sigler as the new recruits for the upcoming season.

Cogill shared a few pictures of her recent photoshoot in a Nebraska jersey on her Instagram handle. She could be seen donning the Huskers' No. 4 and posing with the program's coaching staff, Dani Busboom Kelly, Jaylen Reyes, and Kelly Hunter.

"Coming 🔜 GBR!! ❤️🌽" she added in her caption

Murray reacted to the post and added a one-word reaction under the post. She wrote:

"Cutie"

Murray's comment (Image via: Cogill's Instagram)

"Yessss😍😍😍," wrote Jackson.

"Yayyy so cute," wrote Reilly.

Jackson and Reilly's comment (Image via: Cogill's Instagram)

"i. love youuu," wrote Teraya Sigler.

Sigler's comment on Cogill's post (Image via: Cogill's Instagram)

Playing for her Varsity team, Kenna Cogill racked up impressive performances in the 2024-25 season. In the 113 sets she played, Cogill scored 283 kills for the team along with 54 digs.

Kenna Cogill shared her perspective after joining the Nebraska Volleyball program

Kenna Cogill expressed her emotions after joining the Nebraska Volleyball program for her collegiate career. In an Instagram post, Cogill expressed her excitement about her verbal commitment to the program.

Additionally, she also mentioned that it was a dream of hers to join the Nebraska program and gave a special mention to head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and her associates, Jaylen Reyes and Kelly Hunter, for helping her to make this dream turn into a reality. She wrote:

"Due to recent changes, I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and play volleyball at the University of Nebraska! This has been a dream of mine since I started playing volleyball. Special thanks to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, and Coach Kelly for giving me this amazing opportunity and making this dream come true. I’m thankful to God for guiding me and being with me every step of the way."

In her post, the soon-to-be Nebraska Volleyball player, Kenna Cogill, also thanked the Arizona Storm Elite Volleyball Club's director, Terri Spann, for giving her the time and proper guidance.

