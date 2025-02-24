“Dream of mine since I started playing volleyball”- Nebraska Volleyball gets a boost as former Oregon Ducks recruit switches programs

The Nebraska Volleyball program has signed a new recruit as Oregon Ducks signee changed her commitment to become a Husker. With this, middle blocker Kenna Cogill will represent the program as part of their 2025 class.

Cogill made the announcement of switching from the Ducks volleyball program to the Nebraska Cornhuskers through a long Instagram post, stating:

“Due to recent changes, I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my education and play volleyball at the University of Nebraska! This has been a dream of mine since I started playing volleyball.”

She expressed her gratitude to Nebraska Volleyball’s head coach and assistant coaches for helping make her ‘dream come true’, adding:

“Special thanks to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, and Coach Kelly for giving me this amazing opportunity and making this dream come true. I’m thankful to God for guiding me and being with me every step of the way… I truly am blessed and I can’t wait to be a part of the Husker family!!”

In addition, Cogill thanked her family including her parents, sister, grandparents, and former coaches for their contributions in her journey. Notably, former Oregon Ducks head coach Matt Ulmer's move to Kansas volleyball, announced in January, may have played a role in Kenna Cogill’s transfer.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska Volleyball program also saw a major change toward the end of January 2025, with Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as head coach from John Cook, who headed the program for 25 seasons.

Dani Busboom Kelly on John Cook's guidance after becoming Nebraska Volleyball's head coach

Dani Busboom Kelly arrives at Division I Women's Volleyball Championship finals (Photo: Getty Images)

Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on John Cook's guidance as she stepped into the head coach role for the Nebraska Volleyball program. She admitted feeling intimidated by the opportunity and replacing the legendary coach, John Cook. She said that it meant everything to have Cook by her side, adding (0.43 onwards):

“I mean it means everything you know. When you follow a legend, that's pretty intimidating. A lot of people have asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do that and is that what's best for you?’ Again having somebody in your corner and somebody you trust and somebody that's going to be there uh it makes it feel a lot more comfortable.”

The 39-year-old Kelly's recent accomplishments include successfully leading Louisville Volleyball to the finals of the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship, where they lost against the Penn State.

