Former Nebraska coach John Cook makes feelings known on what influenced him to step away

Nebraska Cornhuskers' former head coach John Cook weighed in on his decision to select Dani Busboom Kelly to step up for the role after his retirement. Cook shared that the rapidly changing scenario of college athletics would have been difficult for him to adapt to, whereas Busboom Kelly can lead well.

John Cook served the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team for 25 years before hanging up his clipboard after the team's semi-final exit at the 2024 NCAA Championships. He helped Nebraska to four national championship titles and an overall record of 883-176.

After Cook's retirement, Dani Busboom Kelly, a former Cornhusker stepped up for the head coach role. In a recent interview with Jeff Shelton and Lincoln Arneal, Cook revealed that in the changing scenario of sports, new additions would have been difficult for an old-school coach like him to manage; hence the urgency to step down to protect Nebraska.

"No sense of urgency on her part but they were giving her a new contract and had changed quite a bit there was no buyout. She was kind of under the gun, it just kind of helped facilitate more on my end. I want to protect Nebraska volleyball protect Nebraska Athletics and do what's best for both programs because that might have been a deal she signs and then maybe she doesn't leave." (7:16 onwards)

He added:

"The sport is changing dramatically right now. College athletics is going through the biggest changes ever and so that was another thing. I started having meetings with our players about revenue share and all this stuff and I'm just thinking okay this is going to be a whole new ball game now. that's another good time to make a change because Dani can be on the front of this....I'm an old school coach so it's going to be hard to adapt to this...."

John Cook opened up about his greatest achievement as the Nebraska head coach

John Cook speaking at the 2018 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Cook was the only Division I volleyball coach to win a record number of matches in this century. He left a lasting impact on the coaching world with his dedication and continues to inspire even after retirement.

In his retirement speech, John Cook revealed that he feels the happiest when Nebraska players utilize his lessons in their coaching careers and personal lives.

"the greatest accomplishment in coaching is seeing former players go into coaching or other careers and taking the lessons they’ve learned from being a Nebraska volleyball player and applying it to their everyday lives. There is no greater reward in coaching than that."

John Cook ended his tenure with nine Big 12 titles, five Big Ten titles, eight NCAA finals appearances, 12 NCAA semifinal appearances, and four national championships.

