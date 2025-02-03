"Will probably be greatest honor of Dani Busboom Kelly’s life besides being a mother"- John Cook gives honest take on Nebraska successor's appointment

Former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook recently shared his thoughts on the new head coach of the program, Dani Busboom Kelly. Cook announced his departure from the Husker volleyball program after leading the side to four NCAA Championships in 2000, 2006, 2015, and 2017.

Born in Nebraska, Kelly was part of the program as a player from 2003 to 2006. Following this, she also served the program as an assistant between 2012-26 and is now recruited as the head coach of the program. In a recent conversation, her former collegiate coach, Cook, shared some kind words for his successor.

In an interview, Cook shared that he always advises to manage other collegiate programs before coming to coach Nebraska, which Kelly did gracefully with Louisville. Additionally, he also shared that this role will be an honorable one for the 39-year-old. John Cook said (via Nebraska Huskers YouTube Channel, 6:20 onwards):

"I always tell, you got to away from Nebraska to coach before you can come back. You got to go and learn how other programs do it before you come back and Danny did that at an amazing high level and turned the program around at Louisville."

Cook further added:

"I remember when this happened to me, we were in the Colesium, I went down and kissed the floor, that's how much it went to me and I know every day when Danny walks in, she's going to feel the same way. It will probably be the greatest honor of her life besides being a mother."

John Cook's successor, Dani Busboom Kelly had a successful stint with Louisville. Under her, the team reached the finals of the 2024 NCAA event but lost to Penn State.

University of Wisconsin head coach heaps praises on John Cook

Cook addressing her Nebraska Cornhuskers side at the 2023 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Wisconsin Volleyball Head Coach, Kelly Sheffield recently shared his praises on his former Nebraska counterpart, John Cook amidst the latter's departure from the program.

In an interview, Sheffield shared that Cook had an intention to perform at the best level and set a benchmark in various aspects of the sport. He said (via Husker Illustrated):

"John wants to be the best at everything and set the standard on everything they touch. He's the standard. That program is the standard."

Additionally, Sheffield also remarked, that John Cook made the sport of volleyball a better place as compared to the time he walked in the sport. Sheffield himself has been a national championship-winning coach with the Wisconsin Badgers which he achieved in 2021.

