Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray has recently once again shared her thoughts on John Cook’s retirement. Apart from her heartfelt Instagram post earlier, she reiterated her warm sentiments regarding ex-head coach John Cook.

The 19-year-old rising outside hitter of Nebraska, Murray, shares how much the ex-head coach means to her and how he has been an inspirational person in her life. Furthermore, she expressed that Cook and her mother share a cordial relationship as well. During an interview with KETV’s Lauren Michelson, Murray reflected on her emotions.

Expand Tweet

Trending

“I was obviously really upset but at the same time like he's at peace with his decision and that's what makes my heart so happy for him. He's really at peace with him, he explained it to us perfectly and that's all you can ask for out of him. I mean it's his decision and we all support him. So, definitely sad but we're gonna get through it and we’re really happy for Danny.”

Murray further continued:

“Like I said in the post, I truly can't put it into words. He's done so much for me, and he's done so much for my mom. Him and my mom have a great relationship too. I will never be able to put into words how much he means to me and how much he's done for me. Truly, I can’t even put it into words. He's an amazing man and I look up to him in many different ways.”

Last year, Murray was selected for the AVCA All-America Second Team. She was also the Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year in 2022. John Cook started coaching for Nebraska’s women's college volleyball team in 2000 and is a four-time NCAA Division Championship winner head coach, among other accolades.

Harper Murray reveals why she wears jersey number 27

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray’s father was Vada Murray, who played for Michigan as a defensive back from 1986 to 1990. He passed away due to cancer when Murray was quite young and he wore No. 27. Murray told the Huskers Radio Network Podcast that she pays homage to his late father by wearing the same number.

“So my dad's number when he played at Michigan was 27. And as many people know, he ended up dying when I was younger. But 27 was a number that me and my sister always wanted to wear when we were older. And I think that we both got the opportunity to wear it at the schools we're at. So I just think it's just a reminder of why we play and why like we care so much about what we do,” she shared [4:29 onwards].

Harper Murray further expressed that she considers moving forward with the legacy of her late father and that wearing jersey No. 27 “means a lot” for her mother, Sarah Murray, as well. Murray's sister, Kendall Murray, plays for Michigan and also wears No. 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback