Dani Busboom Kelly makes her feelings known on John Cook's unfulfilled dream of retiring with a national championship

Dani Busboom Kelly recently shared her thoughts on her departing counterpart, John Cook after becoming the new head coach of Nebraska Volleyball. Kelly had also worked as an assistant coach under Cook between 2012-16 and will now lead the side as Cook steps down from the position.

Just a few weeks after Kelly was announced as Cook's replacement in Nebraska, the 39-year-old addressed the press, where she shared her thoughts and aspirations with the side.

During this interview, Kelly shared that Cook wanted to depart by winning the 2024 NCAA Championships, which eventually couldn't happen. Additionally, she also reassured that Cook would be happy if the side lifted the national title in December. She said (via Huskers Illustrated, 18:48 onwards):

"I know he would have loved to go out with a national championship, but I also know that he will be just as happy watching this team win one on December if it comes to that."

As a coach, Dani Busbbom Kelly has earned several accolades including a national AVCA Coach of the Year Award in 2021 and also helped the Louisville Cardinals side to a runner-up finish last year at the NCAA Championships.

Dani Busboom Kelly shed light on her introduction to volleyball coaching

Dani Busboom Kelly on the sidelines for Lousiville Cardinals during the championship match at the 2024 NCAA Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on the thoughts that made her believe about her stature as a volleyball coach. In her coaching career so far, Kelly has worked with several teams, such as Louisville, Tennessee, and Nebraska.

In a recent interview, Kelly shared that her thoughts regarding coaching came during her senior years as a player when she started looking towards the sport from a different perspective. Additionally, she also mentioned that the best part about coaching is to see players grow and build a connection with them. She said (via Nebraska Huskers Youtube channel, 1:08 onwards):

"It really wasn't until my senior year when I switched positions and really started thinking about the game in a different way and I felt like I was going to regret it if I difn't try it and of course you should not just try coaching, you can't really do that. It's in your blood or not, it's something you're passionate about. Once I got the first job I knew I was in it for a long haul."

"The best part about coaching is the connection with the players and being able to watch them grow," Kelly further added.

Besides being a coach, Dani Busboom Kelly has also been a captain for the Nebraska Cornhuskers where she played as a libero and setter.

