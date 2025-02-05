Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly makes her feelings known as Dani Busboom Kelly touches down in Lincoln to take over head coach duties

Bergen Reilly welcomed newly appointed Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly as she landed in Lincoln, Nebraska, to start her term. Reilly will soon take the court as a senior in the 2025 NCAA season.

Bergen Reilly, who made the AVCA All-American Second Team in 2023 and 2024, posted two blocks to help her team reach the Final Four over the Wisconsin Badgers on December 15, 2024. The team advanced to the NCAA semi-finals for the second consecutive time, seventh in the past 10 seasons, and 12th under coach John Cook's rule, but succumbed to the Penn State Nittany Lions, losing their title-winning chances.

Reilly and her team then bid farewell to head coach John Cook, who hung up the clipboard after 25 years of serving in Nebraska. Dani Busboom Kelly replaced Cook as the new head coach, garnering love and support from the student-athletes.

As Kelly touched down in Lincoln to start her coaching term with the Cornhuskers, Bergen Reilly welcomed her by sharing a post on her Instagram story.

"She's homeee," she captioned.

Dani Busboom Kelly played and coached at Nebraska years ago. She recently led the Cardinals volleyball team to a national runners-up finish.

She succeeded John Cook, who catapulted the Cornhuskers to nine Big 12 titles, five Big Ten honors, and eight NCAA finals appearances.

When Bergen Reilly weighed in on Nebraska Cornhuskers 'making changes' to women's sports

Bergen Reilly, who made history as the first player to win Big Ten Setter of the Year both in freshman and sophomore, bid farewell to her star seniors Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason without any national titles in their resumes. However, the legacy the Cornhuskers continue to leave on women's sports resonates louder than wins. Weighing in on that, Reilly said in December 2024: (via 1011 News)

"It's so huge and we talk about that every single day. Just that we're making changes in people's lives that we don't even know about and that's so much bigger than the wins and the losses and I'm just so proud of the seniors and I wish we could have got it done for them. They've changed volleyball they've changed women's sports in general and I'm so proud of them. We're going to miss them all," she said after losing the Final Four match-up to the Nittany Lions. (0:32 onwards)

Reilly earned Big Ten Setter of the Week five times in a season, ending her sophomore year with 348 digs, 62 blocks, 81 kills, 21 aces, and 1,352 aces.

