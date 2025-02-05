"Adorable"- Bergen Reilly, Maisie Boesiger, Andi Jackson, and other Nebraska Volleyball players react to Harper Murray's offseason vacation

Nebraska Volleyball's outside hitter Harper Murray recently offered fans a glimpse into her offseason trip with her teammates on her social media. The post featured a series of photos with the players in their vacation outfits.

The photos include Murray, Taylor Lanfair, Teraya Sigler, Skyler Pierce, and Ryan Matea. All of them were dressed in identical outfits - bikinis paired with loose pants.

Harper Murray shared the photos on her Instagram with the caption:

"little under dressed for the slopes but wtv ⛄️"

Murray's teammates reacted to her post by sharing their emotions:

Bergen Reilly gave a one-word reaction:

"Yassss"

Campbell Flynn showcased her amazement, writing:

"woooow"

Teraya Sigler commented:

"love youuuuu"

Here's a look at other players comments on the post:

Maisie Boesiger:

"Adorable!!!!!"

Skyler Pierce:

"love you harpy"

Andi Jackson:

"Slayed"

Screenshot of Nebraska Volleyball player's comment on Harper Murray's post/ Source: Instagram/@harpermurrayy

Harper Murray joined the University of Nebraska volleyball team in September 2019. Her career highlights in her sophomore year (2024) include the second career AVCA All-America Second Team selection along with All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-Region Team honors for the second consecutive year. She led her team in kills, averaging 3.40 per set while hitting .257 on the season and recording a team-high 39 service aces. Her all-around performance included 2.43 digs per set and nine double-doubles.

When Harper Murray praised the Nebraska Volleyball team's performance following a defeat to Penn State

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

On December 19, 2024, Nebraska Volleyball's season ended in a hard-fought NCAA semifinals battle, falling 3-2 to Penn State in front of a record crowd of 21,726 fans at the KFC Yum! Center. Harper Murray led Huskers with 20 kills, 15 dis, six blocks, and three aces, while Andi Jackson delivered a career-best 19 kills, hitting an impressive .630 with five blocks.

Nebraska started strong, winning the first two sets 25-23, 25-19. But Penn State responded with a comeback, taking the next three sets 25-23, 28-26, 15-13. Despite leading in earlier sets, the Huskers struggled to close out the match as the Nittany Lions won the semi-finals.

Following the defeat, Murray expressed her emotions and pride in her team, saying in the presser (0:10 onwards):

"No Matter the outcome today, if it was Sunday like, I think we all knew that we were going to go into it being proud of ourselves, we have a lot to be proud of. So many little girls look up to us and we've set records for teams. We've broken a world record like Andy said so, this team has so much to be proud of so, it might be upset now in the moment, and it might not have said in yet, but I'm really proud of this team.

Murray also expressed gratitude for her teammates, calling them her best friends, and looks forward to continuing their journey together.

