Nebraska Volleyball's Merritt Beason, Bergen Reilly, and others react as Lexi Rodriguez reflects on turning pro in 2025

Lexi Rodriguez reflected on her 2025 experience with the LOVB to date, garnering the attention of fellow Nebraska Cornhuskers alum Merritt Beason, senior Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson, and others. After graduating from the University of Nebraska, Rodriguez transitioned to a professional volleyball career.

Lexi Rodriguez, a standout volleyball player from Illinois, made her mark as the most successful senior at the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She received four AVCA All-American honors, becoming the third player to achieve so in school history. Her repertoire also includes qualifying as a finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year and the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball.

Finishing her Husker career with 1,897 digs, Rodriguez turned pro with the LOVB, signing with the Omaha Supernovas. She made her LOVB debut against Madison, trouncing the latter 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, and 25-23 on Friday, January 24. Reflecting on her impressive start to 2025, the 22-year-old posted a carousel on her Instagram handle on February 1 with the caption:

"Couldn’t think of a better start to 2025 than with @lovboma 🫶🏼🤭" she wrote.

The slides included on-court moments with her team, fashionable exploits, and others. The post caught the attention of her Nebraska teammates, Bergen Reilly, and Merritt Beason.

Reilly, the two-time Big Ten Setter of the Year, wrote:

"You’re so cute"

Beason, who recently turned pro with the Atlanta Vibe, echoed the sentiments and said:

"So cute"

Andi Jackson, Lexi's Cornhuskers teammate in her junior year, reacted to her photos with emotional emojis.

Kennedi Orr joined in as she commented:

"my queen"

Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason received heartfelt notes from junior Bergen Reilly as they bid farewell to the Cornhuskers

Rodriguez sharing a moment with fans at the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez and her team soared to the Final Four at the NCAA Championships, achieving the feat for the 12th time in head coach John Cook's rule. However, the Cornhuskers succumbed to the Penn State Nittany Lions in the semifinal, meaning the seniors with professional career plans would bid goodbye to Nebraska.

Bergen Reilly shared a long post on her Instagram handle on December 27, 2024, expressing gratitude to her team for the memories and bonds. She also shouted out to Lexi Rodriguez, Merritt Beason, and others for their contribution, writing:

"Words cannot express how thankful I am for this group of women. I will cherish the memories made and the bonds created this year forever."

The setter added:

"To Lexi, Merritt, Kenna, Lindsay, and Leyla, you all have had such an impact on me, this program, and the sport of volleyball as a whole. You have turned this team into a family. Nebraska won’t be the same without you five, but I will forever be thankful that I got to share the court with you all."

Lexi Rodriguez has received three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named AVCA Region Player of the Year, among other accolades.

